PEABODY — Six locals have announced intentions to run for one of two seats on the Peabody Municipal Light Plant lighting commission, and there is still a week left to pull papers at City Hall.
“I think people are becoming more aware of the light plant and the (commission) than ever before,” said candidate Tracy Valletti, explaining that plans to build a 55-megawatt natural gas-fired “peaker” plant in the city have brought increased scrutiny to the commission. “I don't think anybody’s been looking into it, and now there is definitely some interest with all these people running for two seats. I think it is the peaker plant.”
Valletti, Joel Brenner, MaryBeth Mallia and Raymond Melvin are running against incumbents Thomas Paras and Robert Wheatley for two six-year terms on the lighting commission. Because of the number of candidates, there will be a preliminary election on Sept. 14, and the general election will be on Nov. 2.
Plans to build the new $85 million peaker plant — which would only run during periods of especially high demand for electricity— have been in the works since 2015. The plant was previously approved to be built at the PMLP's Waters River substation behind the Pulaski Street Industrial Park, but over the past three months, the project has come under fire by residents, local and state officials, and community groups who say they weren’t aware of the project until recently and are concerned about the plant’s potential health and environmental impacts.
PMLP employees and commissioners have previously justified the decision to approve the plant— which would be owned and operated by the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company — by explaining that it would be far cleaner than other peaker plants in the region and would only be used when other power generators are unable to meet demand for electricity.
Some of the candidates running for a seat on the lighting commission said their decision to run was not influenced by the peaker plant controversy, but each of the new candidates said the issue was one which would be extremely important going forward.
“I’m not running because of the peaker plant,” said Brenner, a former member of the Board of Registrars and former information technology professional at General Electric. “That is totally independent. As long as I've been involved in the light plant and going to meetings, nothing has ever come to that level of exposure, if you will, with people getting involved over social media and everything else, but I always wanted to run.”
Brenner said he is running for a variety of reasons, and the peaker plant is one of many issues which will be critically important over the next few years.
“In hindsight, sure, it was not done well,'' Brenner said. “Moving forward, I think everybody's questions need to be answered. I think it is reasonable for people to be asking questions now. We are at a different stage than where we were at five years ago. Look at technology related to anything. How many electric cars are on the road five years ago versus today? The world just changed so much in that period of time, and I think people want to make sure that if this is what we are going to do, it is the right thing to do and the best thing to do.”
Melvin — who has run for a seat on the commission twice before — also decided to run long before the plant became the subject of heated debate in the city and said the plant is only one of many important issues which the board will face during the next few years.
“I feel as though board members have zero to little experience with electric utilities because it is an elected position,” Melvin, who works for Eversource Electric as an electric service designer, said. “I feel as though I have lots of experience so when there are decisions to be made by the board, I can make smart decisions because of the utility knowledge that I have.”
Had he been a light commissioner back when the light plant was making decisions related to the plant, Melvin said, he would have encouraged the board to be more conscious of environmental issues and more transparent with voters about a potential carbon-emitting generator in their backyard.
“They didn't tell anyone about it, and now it is going to be shot down. It’s looking that way anyway,” he said. “And $10 million of Peabody ratepayer money is on the table, so to me, these are poor decisions.”
Mallia, a former city councilor in Ward Two, said she also decided to run prior to the peaker plant conversation.
“I just want to be a voice for the people and to see better communication and community involvement,” Mallia said about why she is running. She added that she would love to see a woman on the board.
Mallia said she while doesn't believe anyone involved in the decision to approve the proposed plant was attempting to pull one over on Peabody residents, they should have made more of an attempt to ensure locals were informed about the potential plant.
"One of my objectives is trying to change it so the public is more aware of what the light commission and company is doing. I think that would be a good thing," she said, adding that she'd like to see the light plant place newsletters or some other sort of communication about current projects in residents' electric bills.
Valletti, a healthcare professional and former library trustee, is the only candidate who said she was inspired to run after learning about the proposed plant.
“I am running because I want to bring a new voice to the board, and I think we need more people who are thinking long-term and thinking ahead. Perhaps Peabody could be a leader in clean energy in the region," she said, adding that if elected, she'd encourage the board to support more green energy initiatives.
Living just down the street from the industrial park where the plant would be built, Valletti said she is concerned for her neighbors and friends who could potentially be impacted by emissions from the peaker plant.
"It is multifaceted and complex, but I am willing to roll up my sleeves and do what I need to do to help the people who live here and their children," she said.
Wheatley, who has served on the board since 1997, said he sees how much controversy has erupted over the proposed plant, but he continues to support the plant and hopes voters are satisfied with his many years of public service.
"When I make a vote, I am usually asking myself, 'What would the ratepayers like to have me vote?'" he said, adding that he wants to continue to be "a voice for ratepayers."