BEVERLY — Seven people have expressed interest in filling the Ward 6 City Council seat that will be vacated by John Frates at the end of the year.
Derek Beckwith, James Carnazza, Medley Long III, Dane Poeske, Matt St. Hilaire, Kent Sinclair and John Tamilio III had submitted letters of interest in the position as of Tuesday, according to the City Clerk's office.
Frates announced on Nov. 9 that he will step down as the Ward 6 councilor because he is moving to a different ward in the city. His last day as city councilor will be Dec. 31.
According to the city charter, the City Council will select a replacement to fill out the two-year term, which runs until the end of 2021. Frates is in his seventh year as the city councilor for Ward 6, which includes Beverly Farms and Centerville.
The City Council is planning to vote on a replacement in December. Here's a brief look at the seven people who have expressed interest:
Derek Beckwith is a member of the Beverly Planning Board and Community Preservation Committee. He is the owner of the Beckwith Public Relations Group. He has served as a district court administrator under former Essex County District Attorney Kevin Burke, legislative liaison for former Lt. Gov. Evelyn Murphy, and assistant to the secretary of economic affairs in the Dukakis administration.
James Carnazza is a vocational rehabilitation counselor for the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission and a member of the State Rehabilitation Council. He has served on the Beverly Solid Waste Management Committee and performed public outreach at the Beverly Farmers Market relating to organic land care and composting methods.
Medley Long III is president of Beverly Homecoming, vice president of the Farms-Pride Fourth of July, secretary of the Beverly Farms Consortium, a board member of the Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce and Beverly Farms Improvement Society, and member of the City of Beverly COVID-19 Emergency Business Support Task Force. He is the owner of Medley Sites, a digital marketing and design firm.
Dane Poeske is a senior executive with experience in sales, marketing, technology and supply chain. He is the chief commercial officer for Force of Nature, a consumer product company in Boston.
Matt St. Hilaire is a former two-term Beverly city councilor at-large. He is the chief human resources officer at the MBTA. He is a former senior aide to Gov. Charlie Baker and also worked in the governor's office under former Gov. Paul Cellucci and former Acting Gov. Jane Swift.
Kent Sinclair is an attorney who operates Sinclair Law LLC in Beverly. In 2016 he was named the Victim Rights Law Center's pro bono attorney of the year for his work for rape victims. He has served as a voter protection poll monitor in national elections since 2010.
John Tamilio III is the pastor of the Congregational Church in Canton and teaches philosophy and English at Salem State University, Gordon College and Endicott College. He also teaches political science at Endicott.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||