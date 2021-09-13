PEABODY — In Ward 5, a City Council veteran is attempting a comeback bid against the sitting councilor, and a political newcomer wants to represent the next generation of Peabody families.
Voters in that ward's preliminary election, on Tuesday, will choose between four-term incumbent Joel Saslaw, former ward councilor Dave Gamache, and Matthew Molk. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election on Nov. 2.
Saslaw, 58, said his motivation to go for a fifth term rests in how he enjoys "helping people getting their problems solved, and also being a voice for people who need it."
"I was raised by a young mother, by a single-parent home, by a mother — Gladys Saslaw — who taught me how to be able to listen to people's struggles and troubles, and by being a ward councilor, it gives me that voice to help people," he said. "I continue to enjoy the work that I do and look forward to continuing to serve the residents of Ward 5."
Gamache, 60, meanwhile, served the ward from 1990 to 2013, when he declined to run for a 13th term to focus on personal matters, including family.
"I miss it," Gamache said. "I spent 24 years representing Ward 5, (it) was the best 24-year position I ever had. I enjoy working with constituents and solving their issues, and I think the city needs someone who can go right back in, shoes on the ground running, and contribute. I know I can do that when elected."
Molk, 39, said he's running "so I can serve the community that I love, and represent the next generation of families that are growing up in Peabody."
"I'm seeking improvements to our infrastructure by improving streets and sidewalks, high-speed internet," he said. "I also wish for good, strong public safety and a well-equipped police and fire."
All three candidates said development is the biggest issue in the ward. That's largely due to "40B" housing projects that take advantage of the fact that Peabody has been below the state's 10% threshold for affordable housing stock in the city, which has allowed developers to get permits for large complexes that would otherwise not be allowed under city zoning rules.
"One of the biggest issues in the ward, just like all of Peabody, is overdevelopment. I believe in the preservation of Ward 5," Molk said. "We can't take a reactive approach, as we often find ourselves at the mercy of the state. We need to be proactive and identify susceptible parcels of land (for construction), and preserve them for the future."
Gamache said he wants to attack the 10% number more directly by designating individual housing units with affordable status as a means to end the issue sooner rather than later.
"My plan is to create a task force, whether it be with community development or however we do it, to go downtown and look at some individual, low-income apartment buildings and bring them online to get them attributed to our 10% need," Gamache said. "It isn't an easy need — to try to become low-income, you have to fill out 100 pages of crap just to become one."
Saslaw explained that he's thinking big picture.
"What we need to do is get above the 10% line so the threat of 40Bs will go away through 2030," Saslaw said.
At the same time, he said, the city must continue "to make Peabody an affordable place to live, so the seniors aren't taxed out of the homes that they've lived in their entire lives and raised their families."
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
DAVID GAMACHE
Age: 60
Family: Children Robert (32), Randall (32), Rebecca (28)
Years lived in Peabody: 60
Profession: Facilities coordinator, city of Peabody
Elected office experience: Ward 5 City Councilor, 1990-2013
MATTHEW MOLK
Age: 39
Family: Wife Serena, children Theo (6) and Max (3)
Years lived in Peabody: 39
Profession: Director of web and app development, GraVoc
Elected office experience: None
JOEL SASLAW
Age: 58
Family: Wife Carole, children Justin (18) and Ryan (17)
Years lived in Peabody: 58
Profession: Business development manager for New England, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires
Elected office experience: Ward 5 City Councilor, 2014-21
||||