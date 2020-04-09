BEVERLY — For candidates running for local office, it sounds like an impossible challenge. Gather 150 signatures from voters before the April 28 deadline — but make sure to stick to social distancing guidelines.
The balancing act is proving difficult for candidates like Euplio “Rick” Marciano, who is trying get on the ballot to challenge incumbent Jerry Parisella for the state representative seat in Beverly.
Marciano said he was told by a police officer on Wednesday to stop gathering signatures for his nomination papers at a table that Marciano had set up on Lothrop Street in front of Dane Street Beach.
Marciano said he was observing social distancing rules. He remained seated in a chair more than 6 feet from the table. He provided disposable gloves and disinfectant wipes for people to use as they signed the papers. And he had hundreds of pens so they didn’t have to be reused.
“I let them keep the pen,” he said.
Police Chief John LeLacheur said Thursday that Marciano should have in fact been allowed to collect the signatures. He said police were responding to a citizen complaint, and that the officer-in-charge was unaware of guidance from the state that allows candidates to collect signatures as long as they observe safety procedures designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“He can continue as long as he follows the guidance,” LeLacheur said.
The incident underscores how the pandemic is reaching into the election process at all levels. On Thursday, three candidates in Massachusetts announced they had filed an emergency petition with the state’s Supreme Judicial Court seeking relief on the signature requirement.
One of those candidates is Robbie Goldstein, a Democratic candidate for Congress in the 8th District who also happens to be an infectious disease doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital.
In a press release, Goldstein called the signature requirement a “direct threat to our democracy and to public health.”
In the absence of supporters being able to collect signatures in person, prominent politicians like U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Seth Moulton are mailing their nomination papers to constituents and asking them to sign them and return them by mail.
In a letter to constituents, Moulton said he suspended all campaign activities, including collecting nomination papers, at the outset of the pandemic. He said he is now being self-quarantined with COVID-19 symptoms.
“Unfortunately, we have a short amount of time to gather 2,000 verified signatures from 6th District registered voters like you, or my name will not be on the ballot,” he wrote.
Another potential challenger to Parisella, Ricky Canavan-Wagner, set up a table outside his house where people can sign his nomination papers. In a posting on his Facebook page on April 1, Canavan-Wagner said “we still have a long way to go.”
Parisella, meanwhile, said he has already submitted the required signatures. He said he collected signatures in front of the post office and at a political caucus at the Beverly Public Library before the social distancing rules went into effect.
State Rep. Lori Ehrlich, of Marblehead, who has also collected enough signatures, said she put out an appeal on Facebook for people to sign her nomination papers by mail. When she sent them the papers, she included a self-addressed stamped envelope so they could return it.
“It would be irresponsible at this point to encourage people to sign in person,” Ehrlich said. “I think with a little foresight and ingenuity it can be done in other ways.”
