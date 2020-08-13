BEVERLY — A Wakefield-based cannabis company announced that it will hold an Ice Bucket Challenge in memory of Pete Frates, the Beverly resident who inspired the social media sensation with his eight-year battle with ALS.
Curaleaf Holdings Inc. said more than 200 employees at its seven Massachusetts locations will take part in the Ice Bucket Challenge. The company is also inviting all of its more than 3,000 employees nationally to take part.
Frates, who died on Dec. 9 at the age of 34 after his long fight against ALS, helped raise millions of dollars to find a cure of the disease (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). According to Curaleaf, Frates used medicinal marijuana to treat severe anxiety and other medical conditions after his diagnosis, and partnered with the company to raise awareness in the ALS community about the benefits of medical marijuana treatment.
"We are grateful for the support that Curaleaf has shown for our family," Julie Frates, Pete's wife, said in a press release. "Pete understood the need for greater access to medical cannabis for thousands of ALS patients like him who continue to battle this horrific disease."
Curaleaf CEO Joe Lusardi and the company's Massachusetts president Patrik Jonsson are both graduates of Boston College, as was Pete Frates. Lusardi pointed out that August is Ice Bucket Challenge month in Massachusetts.
"We know how important Pete Frates was to the BC community and to the world," Lusardi said. "We want to keep Pete's mission and memory alive and that's why we are inviting all our employees in Massachusetts and nationwide to take the Ice Bucket Challenge this month so that we can one day end ALS.”
Curaleaf Holdings operates 88 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and more than 30 processing sites in 23 states. The company said it will make a corporate donation in support of a cure for ALS.
