DANVERS — A car carrier traveling on Route 128 south struck two overpasses on Tuesday morning, according to state police.
The vehicle was carrying several cars when it struck the Endicott Street overpass in Danvers and continued on to hit the Route 114 overpass in Peabody just before 9 a.m.
The collision destroyed a 2020 Chevrolet Trax that was on the car carrier, according to state police. Nobody was injured. The state Department of Transportation was inspecting the overpasses for damage and the right lane of Route 128 was temporarily closed.
