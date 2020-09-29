Cara Murtagh to be honored posthumously with George Peabody Legacy Award

PEABODY — Former Superintendent Cara Murtagh, remembered by many for her charisma and her passion for education, will be honored posthumously with the George Peabody Legacy Award.
The Peabody Education Foundation typically gives the award to multiple individuals, but this year Murtagh is the only honoree.
“I am absolutely thrilled that the Peabody Education Foundation is recognizing Cara in this way,” said Beverley Griffin Dunne, a member of the Peabody School Committee who knew Murtagh well. “It's so appropriate that she is the only one being honored this year. It gives even more meaning to that award for Cara. I know she meant a lot to everyone who knew her, because she gave her heart to the city and to education. She was also very involved with the education foundation. It's very special to see her honored this way.”
The George Peabody Legacy Award is presented by the Peabody Education Foundation every year to honor and recognize the educators in the community who have “gone above and beyond to make a lasting difference in the lives of their students,” according to a statement from the Peabody Education Foundation. Dave Gravel, the president and chairman of the Peabody Education Foundation, said the winners of the George Peabody Legacy Award constitute a sort of Hall of Fame of Peabody Educators.
Gravel said it was easy for the foundation to decide Murtagh would be the sole award recipient this year.
“We were all taken aback, everyone on the board, by the sudden death of Cara and the fact that she was a board member herself,” Gravel said. “Given all she helped the city with as an educator, a superintendent, and board member, there was no real difficulty in this decision.”
He added, “It seemed like a fitting tribute since she was such a significant person to so many people.”
Murtagh was chosen, the statement from the foundation said, because of her “lifetime of achievement and commitment to many generations of students in Peabody.”
Gravel said he was always amazed by Murtagh’s dedication to Peabody and its students.
“She would eat, sleep and drink education for the kids,” he said. “She had just a special way with kids that is hard to describe. It's almost a mentoring mentality. She went the extra mile to make sure every kid was taken care of. If you called her, she jumped on it. She always moved whatever mountain she needed to move to get it done. Her fingerprint is on this school system and it will be for a long time.”
Griffin Dunne said Murtagh not only had a profound impact on the education system in Peabody, but also on the individuals with whom she interacted.
“One of the nicest things about knowing Cara and being able to remember how she was, was her energy,” she said. “Cara lit up a room. Seriously no matter what the event was. Whether she was going to read to little kindergarten kids, whether she was dealing with a leaky roof in a building, or whether she was walking around a construction site in high heels. She loved life and what she was doing. She loved people.”
She added, “I really think that whenever anybody is together doing anything for Cara, her memory or for education, her energy is still there, and it's really something special. She was very special.”
The award will be presented to Cara’s mother, Carol Murtagh, the statement from the foundation said. A virtual award ceremony will be held at the J. Henry Higgins Middle School on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
