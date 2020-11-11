BEVERLY — James Carver, sentenced to life in prison for the 1984 Elliott Chambers arson that killed 15 people, is asking for medical parole.
Carver, now 56, is asking the Department of Correction to release him from his sentence on the grounds he is "highly likely" to become incapacitated if he contracts COVID-19, according to a filing in the matter.
Prosecutors are opposing the request, filing a letter in which they cite what they call a lack of remorse demonstrated by Carver's repeated attempts at overturning his 1989 convictions. They also question the severity of his medical condition, which was redacted from a copy obtained by The Salem News.
Assistant district attorney Catherine Semel said the statute allowing for medical parole requires that a prisoner either be terminally ill or permanently incapacitated so as not to pose a threat to public safety. In the letter, Semel said prosecutors still believe Carver, who allegedly made threats to set a fire in prison, has other disciplinary reports on his record, and who has in his appeals tried to blame five other people, some of them victims, has not met those legal requirements.
"As illustrated by these persistent appeals, and his attempts to cast blame upon other persons, including the victims themselves, Carver continues to reject responsibility for his vengeful action, and its staggering cost in innocent lives," the district attorney's office wrote in opposition.
The District Attorney's office has been contacting family members of victims.
Julie Nickerson Conlon, who lost two brothers and her grandmother in the fire, said she hopes Carver is never released.
"He's dangerous to begin with," said Conlon, who now lives in Maine. "He set a fire, killed 14 people (a 15th victim died later at the hospital). He put gasoline soaked newspapers at all the exits so nobody could get out."
The July 4, 1984 fire took place in a rooming house above a drug store at the corner of Rantoul and Elliott streets in Beverly. It is now the location of a CVS, but a bronze plaque and polished stone marker pay tribute to the victims.
Prosecutors argued Carver was in a jealous rage that his former girlfriend had started seeing someone new. He'd told people he wanted to "smoke him out."
The jury at his 1989 trial found that he used an accelerant to set bundles of newspapers on fire outside the building. Residents, many of them senior citizens, were trapped behind locked doors and suffered burns and smoke inhalation; another resident died when trying to escape the fire through a window.
The Department of Correction declined to comment on the petition, blaming federal medical privacy law under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Massachusetts Criminal Offender Record Information law.
Last year, Carver was appointed new attorneys, one from the Boston College Law School Innocence Program and another from the state's public defender agency, to pursue any new avenues of appeal, according to the case docket.
He has also been appointed counsel to pursue his medical parole petition.
That attorney, Sharon Sullivan-Puccini, said she could not comment specifically on Carver's case, then took aim at Essex County prosecutors, calling them "notoriously harsh."
"I cannot comment while this specific matter is under consideration," Sullivan-Puccini said. "I can say that the Office of the Essex County District Attorney’s recommendations against medical parole are notoriously harsh. The commissioner has overruled the District Attorney at least twice and a court has overruled the DA’s recommendation at least once that I am aware of."
"I am hopeful these results will lead the Essex DA’s office to be more compassionate in their recommendations on medical parole," Sullivan-Puccini said.
Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney, said that characterization is false.
"We have also had instances where we haven't opposed a medical parole petition," Kimball said. "We evaluate each case carefully on its own merits, taking into consideration the victims of the crime as well as potential threats to public safety."
Conlon, now 51, turned 15 on the day her family buried her 9-year-old brother Ralph and her 21-year-old brother Richard "Rick" Nickerson. They were visiting their grandmother, Hattie Whary, 73. Conlon was supposed to go that day instead of Ralph but decided not to at the last minute.
"My brother died when he was 9 years old," said Conlon. "He didn't get a life. Nine years old, you're still a baby. Why is it okay for him to go out and live his life? My 9 year old brother never even lived his life."
