SALEM — A Salem developer charged with being the alleged mastermind of a mortgage fraud scheme that cost banks and mortgage lenders more than $4 million — and almost two dozen apartments from the city's rental housing stock — is tentatively set to stand trial in October.
But getting George Kritopoulos' case to trial then still might not be possible, U.S. District Court Judge Patti Saris acknowledged during a hearing Tuesday.
"I would like to set a date certain, but these days, certain doesn't mean anything," Saris said during the hearing, conducted via Zoom.
Both federal and state courts are now aiming to resume jury trials by September.
But in a scene that is being played out in courtrooms throughout the country, the impact of COVID-19 on the justice system is becoming apparent, with trials and evidentiary hearings being delayed for months.
Kritopoulos was one of three people charged in a scheme that, prosecutors allege, involved purchasing multifamily homes and converting them to condominiums, using falsified financial information to obtain loans for the projects.
Between 2006 and 2015, a dozen multifamily homes in Salem were turned into 21 condos.
The condos then were sold to buyers who in many cases would not qualify for a mortgage, using fictitious financial information and documents that were prepared by other defendants, prosecutors allege.
When the buyers failed to make payments, the condos would end up in foreclosure. The banks and lenders lost approximately $4.3 million as a result.
David Plunkett, an accountant and former assistant register of deeds in Salem, pleaded guilty last year to charges stemming from his role in the scheme and is awaiting sentencing. The third defendant, Joseph Bates III, pleaded guilty in 2018 and has also not yet been sentenced.
Saris said during Tuesday's hearing that she and the other judges in the U.S. District Court in Boston are trying to come up with a plan, which would prioritize cases involving a defendant in custody, followed by non-custodial criminal cases (like Kritopoulos) and then civil trials.
But she said she's also concerned about the court's ability to select a jury, how to deal with potential jurors in high-risk categories, and given the trial's anticipated length of two to three weeks, how to keep those jurors healthy and safe.
Will witnesses or lawyers have to take off masks during testimony? Will jurors be seated in the courtroom gallery instead of the jury box? Where will they deliberate?
"We're sort of working through this right now," Saris told the prosecutors and defense lawyers in the Kritopoulos case.
Aside from the court's logistical issues, the lawyers and Kritopoulos himself have concerns.
One of the prosecutors on the case is retiring at the end of the summer, and one of the defense lawyers has a murder trial scheduled in Essex County in September, though he conceded that the trial may not get underway then.
And Kritopoulos, who is 48, has recently suffered from some medical issues and complications from surgery that will require follow-up visits this fall, his lawyer, Jack Cunha, told the judge.
At least twice, Saris asked the lawyers and prosecutors whether there is any chance of resolving the case short of trial, or if that's not possible, whether they could agree to shorten the time frame of the case.
A pretrial hearing where some of those issues could be addressed is set for Sept. 8.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.