BOXFORD – The coronavirus has hit home for residents of Boxford.
The Boxford Board of Health met Monday night in emergency session, and announced Tuesday that there are three confirmed and another suspected case of COVID-19 in Boxford.
According to the board's update, the infected individuals have been isolated and being checked daily.
The BOH urges any residents developing a cough or fever, or having trouble breathing, to contact your doctor by phone, text or email immediately and remain at home while waiting for advice from the doctor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.