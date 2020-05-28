SALEM — Margaret Salvo got a special visit from her family, friends, and state Rep. Paul Tucker Wednesday afternoon. It was her 100th birthday.
Her family, not wanting to let the coronavirus pandemic prevent them from celebrating the big day, organized a drive-by parade of well-wishers outside Salvo's home on Barr Street. During the course of the celebration, Tucker also presented her with an official certificate on behalf of the state, and a birthday card.
Salvo was born in Salem in 1920 to Rose and Salvatore Ranno. She is a lifelong resident, and married Richard Salvo in October 1941. She raised five children here — RoseMarie, Richard, Michael, Eleanor and Theresa — and worked at Sylvania in Salem until her retirement. She also has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Her family says she loved to knit handmade afghans for her children and grandchildren, as well as sweaters, mittens and hats — and when she wasn't knitting, she was an avid bingo player. She's also a regular at the senior center.
~ John Castelluccio
