SALEM — The key to a long life is never slowing down.
Just ask "Sister Pauline" Fortin, a nun seen at daily Masses at St. Anne's Parish on Jefferson Avenue who, at the age of 84, also works five days a week as a cashier at Market Basket and uses her free time to build homes with Habitat for Humanity.
"Stay active. That's what keeps you going," she said, sitting in a folding chair at St. Anne's after Mass Wednesday morning. "The minute you stop, you don't feel like doing anything — and you go downhill."
St. Anne's will celebrate a milestone for Fortin on Sunday, Aug. 16: the 65th anniversary of her joining the Sisters of St. Chretienne. She made her profession of vows at the age of 19 on Aug. 15, 1955, in Quebec.
"It all began, as you say, 65 years ago... Well, really, a few years before that, because it's been 65 years of profession," said Fortin, who grew up in Kingston, Rhode Island. "I was in the sixth grade. ... While we were going to Sunday School, that's when I felt the calling to my vocation. It was a feeling that the Lord gave me, said, 'This is what I want you to do.'"
Fortin has now been a constant presence in the Greater Salem area since 1974, when she returned from an 11-year stint doing mission work in different parts of Africa.
"Over in Africa, we were in Muslim country. It wasn't that we went over to convert people," she said. "We went over to help the women, the girls, because in those days, the government didn't let the girls into school. So we started a school for the girls, and I was teaching home economics, sewing, childcare, cooking."
Fortin had previously lived in Amesbury and Salem, prior to Africa, and upon her return to the North Shore, she spent 25 years at Salem State College, as it was then known, where she picked up a degree in accounting and then a job in the college's financial office. She retired from that job in 2001, at which point she stayed active by working at Flowers by Darlene for a few years, and then later joined the front-end crew at Market Basket on Highland Avenue.
"I have certain customers that say they don't go to any other cashier," Fortin said, laughing. "Some of the baggers that notice will say, 'Oh, do you know she's a nun?' Or some of the parishioners go by (in the store), but not at my register, and they'll yell out, 'Hi, Sister!'"
Since she took her vows in 1955, Fortin says the way people engage with their religious beliefs has changed dramatically. The old days of people filling the pews in church for regular services has given way to where the church must seek out the people.
"We have a lot more contact with people in different ways," Fortin said. "You have to change with the times — it all depends on what the situation is at certain times. People are different... Take the young ones today. They aren't like the older ones were in their times. You have to meet them wherever they are."
Then, there's the obvious uncertainty that comes with worship during a global health crisis. To an extent, the way services are delivered has again transformed.
"I think what we're trying to do is keep a closeness at a distance. People are understanding of that, and that there are other ways — other than touching — of communicating," Fortin said. "Of course, wherever we are, we make sure that everybody is protected. Even at work (at Market Basket), everybody has to wear a mask, we have a shield between us, the customers and ourselves."
It gets difficult, she said, with the "one-way streets" that the store set up to keep shoppers heading down aisles in similar directions to minimize exposure. But many of those she asks to follow the arrows comply without complaint.
The Rev. Maurice Agbaw-Ebai, St. Anne's head administrator, called Fortin "the soul of the parish."
"She embodies what the parish seeks to be," he said, safely seated about 20-some-odd feet from Fortin for the interview. "We're a community of disciples of Christ, and I always joke to her that she keeps me out of trouble because she's always helping."
Fortin's humility, he said, is one of the strongest parts of her character.
"She's very, very honest — very, very self-efficient, and she's like... this is her home," he said. "She's here in the morning and the evening, making sure that things run smoothly. She's really a very, very valuable and irreplaceable part of the parish community."
"Sister Pauline is really a binding force for all of us," said Alma Pelletier, a parishioner from the church. "She has more energy than any of us, and even when we're down and not able to do things, she certainly brings us up."
