PEABODY — The joyous Jewish festival of Lag B'Omer is traditionally celebrated by getting outdoors, lighting of bonfires and holding parades.
However, with the need to stay apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, the local Jewish community held a car parade of pride and thanks to first responders Tuesday afternoon.
That's why cars, some with signs and others with balloons tied to them, packed the parking lot of the Alevy Family Chabad of Peabody Jewish Center at 682 Lowell St. in West Peabody. The parade departed around 4:30 p.m.
The parade was organized by Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman and Chabad of Peabody. It passed by local hospitals, fire, ambulance and police stations, thanking first responders and health care workers along the way. Video posted to Facebook showed the parade passing by Lahey Medical Center on Essex Center Driver in Peabody. The parade got a Peabody police escort and was followed by a DJ playing music on the back of a truck.
