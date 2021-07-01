Celebrating the Fourth on the North Shore

Some traditional Independence Day celebrations are returning this weekend while many others are still on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There won't be any fireworks for the Fourth in Marblehead, but National Grand Bank is bringing back the traditional Horribles Parade Sunday morning.
The parade will step off in the bank's parking lot, near the drive-thru window, at 9 a.m., exiting onto School Street and down to Essex Street, where it will proceed up to the visitor's booth and then back onto Pleasant Street, ending at the bank's main entrance at 91 Pleasant St.
The 78th annual outing of the Horribles Parade in Swampscott is also scheduled, rain or shine. The event is sponsored by the Shaw Improvement Association.
Judging will occur about 15 minutes before the parade begins at 9:30 a.m., with a Swampscott police cruiser and fire truck leading the way down Aspen Road (by Arbutus Road), across Forest Avenue and around Lexington Circle.
In Salem, likewise the city is not putting on its usual July 4 festivities, but the traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence is still set for 10 a.m. at Salem Common at the gazebo.
The Salem Common Neighborhood Association is hosting the event with the Salem Historical Society. Mayor Kim Driscoll will offer introductory remarks, followed by Irene Axelrod reading the declaration.
And in Danvers, the town and the Human Rights & Inclusion Committee are hosting their 11th annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on Sunday, in-person at noon at the Rotary Pavilion behind the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St. Copies of the declaration will be available for anyone who wishes to read along.
Out on Chebacco Lake, which is located in Hamilton and Essex, a patriotic boat parade will be afloat for another year.
Decorated boats will meet at the cove near Centennial Grove at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Residents who live by the lake are encouraged to participate in the parade or watch and cheer from their docks. Mrs. Essex County will lead the parade. The Chebacco Lake & Watershed Association will also award a $100 prize to the best decorated boat.
In Peabody, city councilors and volunteers are putting on their traditional neighborhood celebrations, although they may look slightly different this year.
In particular, the party at Emerson Park in Ward 4 is slated for Friday evening instead for a magic show, movie, snacks and goodies, starting at 6 p.m. The other neighborhood parties will be held Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon, at Raddin Park in Ward 1, Welch School in Ward 2, Connolly Park in Ward 3, Lt. Ross Park in Ward 5, and Symphony Park in Ward 6.
More details can be found at www.peabody-ma.gov/city%20clerk/4THJULYWARDCELEBRATIONS2021.pdf.
But before all that, the Beverly Human Rights Committee, Historic Beverly, the city's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the Waring School are hosting a public reading Saturday morning of Frederick Douglass' famous 1852 speech, "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?" at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St. at 11 a.m. There will be refreshments afterward.
The annual Beverly Farms and Ryal Side Horribles Parades have been canceled, as well as the fireworks show at West Beach.
