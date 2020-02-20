BOXFORD – Thanks to the GPS in her cellphone, the rescue of a woman lost after dark in the Boxford Town Forest turned out to be little more than a walk in the woods Thursday night.
Boxford Police Chief Brian Geiger said the woman, whom he guessed to be in her late 30s to early 40s, had parked at the small lot at the Middleton Road entrance to the Boxford Town Forest and gone into the woods with her dog between 3:30 and 4 p.m.
About an hour and a half into the woods, she told Chief Geiger, her dog got off its leash and ran away. She pursued it, but quickly lost the trail and her bearings in the woods. She said she tried futilely for about 30 minutes to find the trail, but without a flashlight — her cellphone was low on power — darkness rapidly closing in, and the temperature falling, she called 911.
Chief Geiger said once he had gotten the coordinates of the woman's cellphone, he was able to pinpoint her location on a map and send rescuers directly there.
He said it was about 30 minutes between the time they pinpointed her location and the time she walked out of the woods with her rescuers, cold but unhurt. It was about 6:30 p.m.
