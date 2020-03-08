Celtic star Tacko Fall hosted the Jr. Celtics Basketball clinic at the Greater Beverly YMCA Saturday for about 80 elementary and middle school students.
The Celtic center – along with Jr. Celtic coaches – led workshops on ball handling footwork and defensive skills. They then guided participants through a mindfulness exercise.
The day concluded with a dunk show performance by Celtics mascot “Lucky” the Leprechaun and the Flight Crew.
