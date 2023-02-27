SWAMPSCOTT — When he was spotted lugging a duffel bag loaded with 10 six-packs of Red Bull out of a Swampscott Walgreens nearly two years ago, Michael McNeil had already been twice found guilty of shoplifting, in 2019 and 2020.
But he’d only been punished once.
The 2019 case against McNeil had been resolved in a manner apparently unique to Massachusetts, a centuries-old practice in which McNeil was found guilty but the charge was “filed,” with no punishment.
The practice of charges or court findings being “laid to file” dates to at least the 19th century in Massachusetts, and pre-dates today’s system of probation. The idea was to spare some offenders from punishment on the condition that they behave and follow the law going forward — and sometimes is also used for the sake of expediency when a defendant is convicted of multiple counts and already facing a sentence on some of the other charges.
It’s been upheld by courts from at least 1831 and as recently as 2007 — as have some laws that specifically prohibit judges from “filing” certain types of serious cases.
Now, the state’s highest court wants to take a look at whether charges resolved with a guilty finding but “filed” count as a prior offense for the purposes of future sentencing.
Last month the Supreme Judicial Court decided to take up the question, which had been pending in the Appeals Court, and asked for “friend of the court” briefs on the issue.
On the table are sentences for not just low-level crimes like shoplifting or driving after license suspension, but more serious felonies that carry enhanced penalties for subsequent offenses — from indecent assault and battery to strangulation. The goal is to deter potential repeat offenders.
Inconsistencies, confusion
Under Massachusetts law, first and second shoplifting convictions carry only a fine. A third or subsequent offense of shoplifting is punishable by up to two years in jail, however.
In a motion last year, McNeil and his lawyer argued that the Swampscott arrest wasn’t his third offense — because the court should not count the 2019 case that was “filed.”
McNeil’s lawyers say that Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman should treat the June 2021 Swampscott shoplifting as only a second offense, because, they contend, that “filed” prior case shouldn’t count as a conviction.
They filed a motion to that effect in February 2022.
Chapman decided to “report” the question to the state Appeals Court for guidance before making a decision, noting the potential implications if a guilty finding that was filed could not be counted as a prior offense, and ongoing “inconsistencies and confusion” over how they’re considered by courts. For example, the judge wrote that in sentencing guidelines he and his colleagues are advised to consider prior guilty findings that were placed on file.
But conversely, in 2008 the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security stopped requiring DNA samples from defendants whose felony guilty findings were placed on file.
Chapman noted in his report that the answer will “have far-reaching application to many criminal offenses which contain sentencing enhancements that rely upon prior convictions.” It will also have a potential effect on whether a person is appointed a lawyer (defendants not facing jail time typically do not receive court-appointed counsel in Massachusetts).
He also wrote that it would become a factor in whether judges and prosecutors would even consider “filing” as a potential disposition.
Appeal arguments
While that question was still pending, McNeil decided to resolve all of his open cases — including the Swampscott case and separate charges of larceny and carrying a dangerous weapon from other incidents — with a deal that would call for him to spend a year in jail. But the judge did agree that if the Appeals Court found that the shoplifting was only a second offense, he would revise that part of the sentence to a fine.
Meanwhile, McNeil also appealed his sentence in the shoplifting case.
McNeil, 41, of Lynn, is being represented in his appeal by Valerie DePalma, an Arlington attorney who specializes in appeals. She argues that McNeil’s conviction for a third offense is invalid and that a “filed” disposition is not the same as a conviction because it’s not a “final judgment” in a case.
Essex County Assistant District Attorney Marina Moriarty, meanwhile, says in her brief that a plain reading of the law suggests that the prior guilty finding counts, even if no sentence was imposed, because the statute refers to prior “offenses.” She argued that the 2018 Criminal Justice Reform Act defined “offense” as “a violation of a criminal law for which a person has been charged and has made a criminal court appearance ... for which there is a disposition and record” and that a “guilty filed” is a disposition.
Moriarty argued in her brief that the “issue is not whether there has been a conviction, because the Legislature did not use that word; the issue is whether there has been a prior ‘offense.’”
The SJC is expected to hear arguments this spring.
