CEOs: Hospitals better prepared now for virus surge

The executives of hospitals in Salem and Beverly say they are better prepared to handle a resurgence of COVID-19 patients if and when cases start going back up this winter.
North Shore Medical Center CEO Dr. David Roberts and Beverly Hospital CEO Phil Cormier said in separate interviews that their staffs learned many lessons about the novel coronavirus during the harrowing months after the pandemic first struck in March.
"We are dramatically better prepared," Roberts said.
COVID-19 cases peaked at the local hospitals in April, with North Shore Medical Center hitting a high of 160 confirmed or suspected cases on April 20 and Beverly Hospital topping off at 62 positive cases on April 28. The number of cases have dropped dramatically since then. As of Tuesday, North Shore Medical Center had two positive patients and Beverly Hospital had only one, according to state statistics.
But many health experts expect those numbers to go back up as the state's reopening plan progresses, the weather turns colder, and people spend more time indoors, where the virus has a better chance to spread. Data released Sunday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health showed that the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was up 41% since a low point in August.
Cormier said he hopes there won't be a second wave, and he is encouraged by the compliance with safety measures like mask-wearing that he has seen.
"I think the citizens of Massachusetts are smart enough and care enough to wash their hands, wear masks and avoid crowds," Cormier said. "Unfortunately people experience fatigue. We hope those continued precautions by all the citizenry will result in not a second wave."
Roberts noted that much of the recent increase in positivity rates is among younger people, who generally aren't as sick as older people when they go to the hospital and are less in need of intensive care and a ventilator to help them breathe. The concern, he said, is whether those younger people are going to transmit the virus to more at-risk groups like their parents and grandparents as the colder weather arrives.
"It's easy outdoors. It's hard indoors," Roberts said. "The question is how committed will people be to maintaining safe practices even if they're indoors. If they do, I think we'll be OK."
"So much of the second wave is in our hands and how well we're going to stay vigilant, or are we going to get tired of it," Roberts added. "I have a basic saying, 'I hope everybody Zooms Thanksgiving and Christmas.' Don't get in a car, don't go to grandma's. I think that's a risk."
Many people have also raised concerns about the oncoming flu season and its impact on hospitals' ability to handle the flu and the coronavirus at the same time. Both CEOs hope that the precautions being taken for the coronavirus, like wearing masks and social distancing, will also help to keep the flu at bay.
Roberts pointed out that Southern Hemisphere countries like Australia, New Zealand and South Africa have seen dramatic decreases in the number of flu cases because of those measures, plus people getting a flu shot.
"I'm knock-on-wood optimistic that we might have a less powerful flu season because of that," Roberts said. "If we don't, it'll be hard to be able to do both."
When the pandemic first hit in March, hospitals scrambled to acquire protective equipment and were unsure how to treat patients who were suffering from a virus no one had ever seen before. Cormier said Beverly Hospital has enough protective equipment this time around and has more "negative pressure rooms" in which to treat patients.
Doctors have learned new ways of treating the virus, including the use of steroids to help with breathing and thinning agents to reduce blood clots.
"Our staff understands a lot more about the disease," Cormier said. "They feel really comfortable taking care of those patients. It was confusing (in the early stages of the pandemic). You just didn't know what was going to happen the next day."
Roberts said he also believes that nursing homes, which have accounted for more than 60% of coronavirus-related deaths in Massachusetts, are better prepared with more protective equipment and testing.
"I'm a teeny bit optimistic that this next wave won't be as big because we're doing a great job in our nursing homes (now)," he said.
Roberts and Cormier acknowledged that doctors, nurses and other hospital workers are still recovering psychologically from the first stages of the pandemic, when so much was unknown and patients were dying without family members by their side.
"They all experienced post-traumatic stress disorder to some extent," Cormier said. "I think the staff is in a much better place today in respect to that."
Roberts said his staff is recuperating and building up their resilience, but have not fully recovered yet.
"Our people went through an amazing experience that took all of their strength," he said. "I'm praying that the second round isn't as bad because their tanks aren't completely full at the moment. It would be great if they don't have to go through something like that again."
