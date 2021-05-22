Chair says Human Rights Committee needs more diversity

BEVERLY — The chair of the Beverly Human Rights Committee says the group needs more diversity and asked that the committee be more involved in selecting new members.
Speaking before the City Council this week, Caja Johnson said she is the only person of color on the committee "and I want to say that that is not OK."
"It's not OK because that doesn't represent Beverly," Johnson said. "I want our Human Rights Committee to reflect our community. Our community isn't all white."
The Human Rights Committee was established in 2015 by city ordinance to "actively seek to enhance equal justice, inclusivity, and human rights for all members of the community." Members are appointed by the mayor subject to City Council approval.
Johnson said the committee should be involved in the process of selecting new members. She also said the city's director of diversity, equity and inclusion, a newly created position, should have a seat on the committee. Johnson noted that one seat has been open for a year.
"I think a year is too long," she said. "Especially now we need every single one of them filled. We have people who want to be there."
Mayor Mike Cahill said he agreed with "a lot" of Johnson's comments. He pointed out that the Human Rights Committee had three members of color at one point. One member, Abu Toppin, stepped down to become the city's first director of diversity, equity and inclusion, and another member, Esther Ngotho, also had to resign, Cahill said.
"I'm with you, Caja," Cahill said during the meeting. "I want to make sure we repopulate the committee with people of all perspectives."
Cahill said it might be a good idea to amend the ordinance that created the committee to make the director of diversity, equity and inclusion an ex-officio member of the committee.
Several people who spoke at the meeting said the city should reach out to underrepresented members of the community, including new immigrants. City Councilor Dominic Copeland mentioned an an influx of Mexican and Latinx people and said the city should reach out to them. Naming people from diverse backgrounds to the Human Rights Committee can create a "pipeline of leadership" for the city, he said.
"We can start to understand them and they can start to understand what it means to be a citizen of Beverly, what Beverly stands for, what the city's about," Copeland said. "So that we can bring the best of both worlds together and grow together instead of them coming in and we're fighting each other."
Resident Nikki Moore said the city needs to start looking "outside of the usual places" to get people involved in the community.
"I think my neighbors would be great members of the community if they felt a part of it," Moore said. "I think we need to rethink where we're reaching out to people. No offense to Whole Foods but not everybody shops there."
Councilor Tim Flaherty said he would like to see more diversity on all city committees.
"I just don't want to have four or five minorities on the Human Rights Committee," he said. "I'd rather see them throughout the whole city, on the recreation department, on the senior council on aging. That would be a truer reflection of the whole community."
Johnson said the Human Rights Committee has been involved in several aspects of the community, including supporting Black Lives Matters marches and events, working with police on a civil rights task force, and helping high school students establish their own human rights club.
"I love what I do and I'm here because I want to continue to do the best job that I can, but I do need help with these barriers in order to do my best job," Johnson said.
