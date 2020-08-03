NAHANT — The first debate of the 6th District Congressional Democratic primary took place Sunday night as two candidates took aim at the incumbent U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton in a virtual Nahant Town Hall with Sept. 1 fast approaching
The 7:30 p.m. debate was moderated by attorney Jim Peterson, and it was live on site at Nahant Town Hall. It was sponsored by the Swampscott, Nahant and Marblehead Democratic Town Committees with media sponsors La Voz and The Daily Item.
“I understand this is a political campaign and people are going to sling political mud, I’m not concerned about that,” said Moulton, D-Salem, who is seeking a fourth term.
First he must get by Democratic challengers Angus McQuilken and Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, both of Topsfield. The winner of the primary will square off against conservative Billerica businessman John Paul Moran in the November election.
When Moulton was given the chance to respond by moderator Jim Peterson to criticism by McQuilken, Moulton, who served four tours of duty in the Marines in the Iraq War, said: “I’ve had much worse things shot at me in my life, but what we should be talking about is how we are going to take this country forward, how we are going to take this district forward, that’s what I would like to focus on.”
“I think we need a member of Congress who has the right priorities,” McQuilken said.
“Everybody watching this debate across the district knows what his three real priorities have been,” McQuilken said. “No. 1, try to oust (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi from the Speakership through which he gave up his seat at the table, and that means we don’t have a seat at the table in Congress, and so we’ve lost our voice.”
McQuilken said Moulton’s other priorities were to run for president “and that was strike two.” He said Moulton was focused on “the job he wants next not the job he has now.”
He was also critical of Moulton for being the only Democrat in the House of Representatives to sponsor a resolution critical of China’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.
“It was a straight-up, Trump, xenophobic messaging piece,” McQuilken said.
Belsito said issues of women’s health, immigration and mental health have been underfunded and overlooked “and never part of the conversation.”
“Over the past five years we’re starting to ramp that up and I have to say I’m excited I’m in the race,” said Belsito, who was critical of there not being a national strategy for the covid crisis, and said $51 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans went to private schools in the 6th District and her school lacks a plan for her kids to go back.
“That to me is egregious,” she said. “I’m sorry, Congressman, you and the congressional representatives need to answer to parents like myself.”
When Moulton tried to explain that the Republican-led Senate was to blame for the lack of school funding to address the pandemic, Belsito said she was not talking about future aid, but the Cares Act passed in the spring.
“Ms. Belsito,” Peterson intoned, “we had agreed on rules, here.”
Moulton said to get the Cares Act passed, they had to have Republicans in the Senate agree on it.
“That’s why it’s important we get change in Congress,” Moulton said, saying the reason why he challenged Pelosi was he was elected to bring change, “and I kept that promise.” He said he has praised Pelosi, voted for her as speaker, worked and traveled with her. Pelosi has moved beyond that fight.
“Am I effective?” Moulton rebutted, “Name another representative who’s brought over $1 billion back to this district, back to his or her district.” He said the reason he ran for president was because he loves his country.
“And I think that when the country is under assault from a man like Donald Trump, you do everything you can to fight for it,” Moulton said.
When it came to assessing coronavirus aid, Belsito said: “It’s abysmal.”
Belsito, a third-generation Syrian American who grew up in Reading, once interned for the late Congressman Joseph Moakley.
“I don’t know how else we can talk about the fact that here we are, I got my mask off and a fan blowing on me and we are still no farther down the road than we were on March 12 when the state shut down,” said Belsito a maternal mental health advocate who serves as the executive director of the national Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, and who has been a trustee of Salem State University since 2016, when she switched parties from Republican to Democrat with the election of President Donald Trump.
She said there is no national strategy and turnaround times for COVID-19 testing can be up to four days “and I’m living in the best country in the world, we can do better,” she said. “We’re expecting our children to go back to school and it’s like playing Russian roulette with our teachers,” she said.
Moulton said the historic Cares Act he backed and was passed in Congress had helped with an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits, and his office has worked hard so that businesses could get loans, but more needs to be done.
“It’s still not enough,” said Moulton who grew up in Marblehead, who was first elected in 2014. He also thanked Belsito and McQuilken for running.
He said the fact that the U.S. Senate was sitting on the House-passed Heroes Act to provide more coronavirus aid was an example of why he said he has been fighting to get Democrats elected around the country.
“We are not going to get there with a hope and a prayer that (U.S. Sen.) Mitch McConnell will change his ways,” Moulton said. “We are going to get there by electing more Democrats across the country.”
McQuilken, a self-described “coalition builder” is the former chief of staff of former Democratic state Sen. Cheryl Jacques, the co-founder of Young Democrats of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, and the former vice president for communications and marketing at the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. McQuilken, who works in business development for a large law firm, spoke about the need for more support for the innovation economy and startups, nonprofits and the fishing industry.
“Now the Cares Act had $300 million in it for the fishing industry nationwide,” McQuilken said. “It was a drop in the bucket, it was far too little,” he said. But what concerned him the most was “not a dime of that aid has reached a single person who works in the fishing industry as of today, and it’s been nearly six months.” He called that “a failure of government leadership.”
“Frankly, our current congressman should have held their feet to the fire to make sure that money got to people much fast when it was needed.”
In talking about structural changes needed to address income inequality, Moulton said there is more to be done, but it has been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis. But change will only come when more Democrats are elected to Congress, he said.
“We all know that Black and brown Americans suffer far greater rates of infection and death from this terrible disease, so this should be a clarion call if there wasn’t one before to finally change this,” Moulton said.
Belsito said the issue ranges from health care to immigration and housing and called for more federal HUD funding into communities like Lynn.
“In another community I’m going to cite, Gloucester, 89 units of federal public housing. The entire system is set up for structural inequities at every bend,” she said.
McQuilken, a product of public education, said he believed the access to quality education “is the great equalizer in our society.”
