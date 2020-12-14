Chamber initiative spurs wipes donation to 3 nonprofits

PEABODY — Three nonprofits received a donation of needed sanitizing wipes on Thursday, thanks to Michael Murray and Peabody Wealth Advisors.
Murray, president of Peabody Wealth Advisors, donated cases of wipes to Citizens Inn, North Shore Community Action Programs and Northeast Arc as part of the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce's Chamber for Good initiative.
Chamber for Good connects businesses and individuals to local charities and nonprofits. The businesses can share what resources they have to donate with the organizations that need them.
The donation on Thursday took place outside Peabody TV studios, where Murray and Chamber Executive Director Beth Amico later joined Chris Ryder, Mayor Ted Bettencourt's chief of staff, for a taping of the Peabody Business Podcast. The podcast is part of a larger effort by Bettencourt to support local businesses, particularly small businesses, amid the pandemic.
The episode, which focuses on Chamber for Good, is slated to publish this week. The Peabody Business Podcast can be found at https://peabodytv.org/podcast-studio/, on Apple Podcasts and other popular podcast platforms.
For more information about Chamber for Good, visit www.peabodychamber.com/chamber-for-good/.
