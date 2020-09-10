SALEM — After sending Salem children and teens home with more than 250,000 meals this summer, the school district has begun shifting its meals program to a back-to-school schedule.
Starting Monday, the district’s food services efforts at Salem schools are changing hours from late morning to mid-afternoon. The change supports remote- and in-person classes being held throughout the district beginning next week, according to Deb Jeffers, the district’s director of Food and Nutrition Services.
“In Salem, I don’t think there was any lack of getting food to people,” Jeffers said. “We’ve been complementing families with food for their kids for seven days a week — breakfast, dinner and lunch — so they don’t have to worry about that. All they had to worry about was where the food was going to come from to feed the rest of the family.”
Although the school district has planned a full remote learning model for all grade levels, families could apply for their children to attend school in person. As of Tuesday, 440 students will attend school in person in the city.
The new school-based site hours for picking up “grab and go” meals run from 3 to 4 p.m. Distribution sites remain unchanged. Bates, Carlton, Horace Mann Laboratory and Witchcraft Heights elementary schools, as well as Saltonstall School and Collins Middle School are all covered by the new afternoon hours.
Hours are shifting and decreasing slightly at the city’s other drop-off sites as well due to staff availability. Each site has different times: Loring Towers, 12 to 12:30 p.m.; Pequot Highlands, 9:30 to 10 a.m.; Rainbow Terrace, 10:30 to 11 a.m.; and Salem Heights, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Pickup at the OnPoint program by Palmer Cove, near the Saltonstall School, is being discontinued.
Since the pandemic forced shutdowns in March, the school district has been distributing meals almost daily at several school sites. That has involved putting out about 1,600 meals a day, with several days worth of meals handed out ahead of breaks in the program.
The program wrapped up its summer season Wednesday, where children were each given five days of meals to tide them over to the following week, according to Jeffers. That’s because district employees have to start preparing for the new school year — which involves training and setting up new procedures for in-person services starting next week.
The city has also had other meal distribution efforts running through the summer. That includes the Salem Together Meal Program, which temporarily hired laid-off food service workers thanks to a Disaster Dislocated Worker Grant. Kerry Murphy, health and wellness coordinator in the city’s health department, said Mary Ferreira of Salem-based Ferreira Foods, along with three chefs from Hawthorne Hotel, worked in the program, delivering meals to six school sites.
“They were doing 30 meals to each site on Wednesdays and Fridays, so 180 each of those days, then 15 — another 90 (total) — on Mondays,” she said.
Then there’s the Salem Pantry, which hired its first executive director at the start of the pandemic and launched its own food distribution efforts around the city.
“The food pantry has quadrupled their activities in the last several months,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll. “And our partners at Root, we really leveraged them to have a robust meal delivery program for seniors and families. That has been instrumental in keeping people fed in our community, at a time when we have nearly 20% unemployment.
“The needs are greater,” Driscoll continued, “and the partners have really stepped up in our city to ensure people have adequate offerings.”
Still, the challenges facing the organizations aren’t going to get any easier.
“It seems like it’s changing daily,” Murphy said. “(Jeffers’) staff is going to be doing double-time, because they have to feed the kids in the school and also the kids outside of school.”
But Jeffers said the school district is ready for just about anything.
“We don’t know how long we’re going to be doing it for,” she said. “At the beginning, they said they were going to be hybrid (both in-person and remote learning), and two days later, we were going to be remote. So we already had a plan to go hybrid.
“I call it ‘plan B,’ because we always have to have a plan B somewhere,” Jeffers continued. “You’ll never know when something’s going to happen with this, and you’re always pivoting because it’s constantly changing. We’re ready for anything they throw at us.”
