Charges filed in crash that killed Salem police officer

SALEM — A Salem man has been charged with both reckless and negligent vehicular homicide in the crash last June that killed a Salem police officer just hours after he had put in his paperwork to retire.
Juan Marinez, 26, of 4 First St., is scheduled to be arraigned on March 3 in Salem District Court on the vehicular homicide charges, as well as speeding and failing to stay within marked lanes.
The June 25 crash occurred just after 11 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue.
According to a statement of facts filed with the complaint on Wednesday,Mazola, 56, was traveling northbound and Marinez southbound on the road in the Castle Hill neighborhood.
Event data recorder information from Marinez's Ford Fusion shows that in the seconds before impact he was traveling 55 mph — more than twice the speed limit of 25 mph.
Marinez, interviewed at Salem Hospital, told state police that he had looked up to see headlights and said he attempted to swerve to the right, but noticed parked cars, so instead decided to swerve to the left.
But the data from the car's recorder, a device that continuously records information about a vehicle's operation as part of the airbag system, showed that Marinez's Ford was traveling in a straight path until one second before the impact when Marinez suddenly steered hard to the right and hit the brakes. There was no evidence of Marinez steering to the left.
That led the crash reconstruction expert, Trooper Josiah Gately, to conclude that Marinez's vehicle had gone into the northbound lane, due to negligence, and he was unable to pull back into the southbound lane in time to avoid colliding with Mazola's 2011 Toyota. The reckless vehicular homicide charge, a felony, is based on the fact that he was traveling more than twice the speed limit.
Mazola's vehicle, a 2011 Toyota Corolla, was traveling 32 mph. The impact from the Ford spun the officer's car around, and into the southbound lane, according to the complaint.
Mazola had just been to City Hall that day to start the paperwork for his retirement after a 31-year career on the force.
His death stunned the community.
The affable Mazola was described as a model of what community policing looks like. Mayor Kim Driscoll called him a "salt of the earth" person and noted at the time that their families attended the same church.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.