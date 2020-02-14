Chemical reaction caused explosions at Newburyport plant

NEWBURYPORT — PCI Synthesis reopened for business Friday morning in the industrial park after a series of explosions on Thursday caused by a chemical reaction, according to a statement from the state Department of Fire Services.
No one was injured by the explosions early Thursday morning inside the pharmaceutical chemical company’s building at 9 Opportunity Way, which forced the evacuation of several buildings nearby.
According to a statement from the state Department of Fire Services provided by spokesperson Jennifer Mieth, investigators determined several explosions occurred during a sampling procedure of product from a large vat.
The plant runs 24 hours per day and company officials set fewer than 10 employees were inside at the time. A sprinkler system activation notified the fire department at about 4:15 a.m.
Newburyport Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephen Bradbury previously told The Daily News that when firefighters responded to the alarm, they saw smoke inside the company’s manufacturing plant. While firefighters were investigating, three explosions occurred in a different room.
The firefighters evacuated immediately, and another three explosions occurred, ripping a 5-by-8-foot hole in the roof.
The Newburyport Fire Department requested a Joint Hazard Incident Response Team response which included a state Hazardous Materials Team and specially trained members of the State Police Bomb Squad. The Department of Fire Services’ Special Operations Unit was able to provide drone footage to help with the assessment.
According to Mieth’s statement, once the situation was stabilized and deemed safe for entry without personal protective equipment, investigators from the Newburyport fire and police departments and state police fire investigators and explosive technicians, assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, went into the building and completed a forensic scene examination.
Norman Birnbach, a spokesperson for PCI Synthesis, said the company is in the beginning stages of a “complex investigation” into the cause of the explosions.
In a statement emailed to The Daily News, Birnbach said the incident “did not lead to any release of hazardous materials or adverse environmental substances to the air or ground,” and that “everything was contained within the building as designed.”
The explosions occurred within one isolated 800-square-foot production suite, which Birnbach said did not sustain any structural damage. Because no equipment was significantly damaged, he said the explosions would have “very little impact” on the company.
“Safety systems worked properly and prevented additional consequences as a result of the initial incident. Most of the facility was untouched and is completely operational, and we have reopened for business,” said Birnbach in the statement. “We are grateful to the authorities for their support and quick work in ensuring the facility is safe so that we can get back to work.”
According to PCI Synthesis’ website, the drug substance manufacturer’s facility is more than 75,000 square feet and is equipped with 22 reactors providing more than 20,000 gallons of capacity.
In 2015, PCI Sythesis was fined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for a violation involving 23 people. It was classified as “serious” by the federal safety agency.
OSHA opened an inspection on Thursday, which is ongoing and will determine whether there were any workplace standards violations related to the incident.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall.
