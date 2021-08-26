SALEM — The city is looking for new firefighters, and the department is sounding an alarm for anyone who's interested to apply.
Residents interested in becoming a firefighter have until Sept. 7 to apply for the state's civil service fire exam, which includes both written and physical portions. Those who apply and pass both sections are then placed on a civil service list to be considered for hire.
The Salem Fire Department is looking for Salem community leaders and program coordinators "to help us recruit qualified individuals to take part in the process to become a Salem firefighter," Chief Alan Dionne said. The ideal candidate must be between ages 19 and 32 and a resident of Salem. To qualify, candidates must have lived in Salem for at least a full year prior to Sept. 7.
"It's our goal to hire Salem residents over all others," Dionne said, "but we can only do so if our residents take part in the process."
HOW TO APPLY
Visit bit.ly/3sNK32W.
Application Deadline: Sept. 7
Examination Fee: $200*
Written Test Date: Oct. 30
Written Test Location: Various Sites across the state
*There is an added $50 late fee for applications received after Sept. 7. Applications will not be accepted after Sept. 21.