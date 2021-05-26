Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.