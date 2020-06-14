Over the past 16 years it's grown into something of a rite of spring on the North Shore: The Children's Drop & Shop, a massive family consignment/resale extravaganza that gets thousands of North Shore kids fitted out for summer for a fraction of what it would cost at the mall.
For the growing body of families who annually buy, sell and recycle their children’s clothing, gear and equipment, the savings — and earnings — really add up, says Manchester resident Stacey Lai, who back in 2004 started it all. So this year, she was not about to let COVID-19 stop it.
"This is a revenue generating event that a lot of our participants rely on annually," said Lai, who responded to the COVID-19 shutdown by cutting her commission from 40% to 20% to help in this economically challenged time.
But there can be no commissions or revenue without sales, so when this year's event — set to fill South Hamilton's Pingree School's 35,000-square-foot auditorium with merchandise in mid-March — was canceled in light of the pandemic, Lai, whose business background includes high-end marketing, went into high gear.
Researching online for technology "that would be adaptive to our needs," she came upon a tech team out of Finland. Together, they created a platform that allowed families to upload their gently used inventory for resale online.
For an army of families "ready with carloads of stuff" to cart to the Pingree School, the pivot to online "took a lot of training and a lot of hand holding," said Lai. But over the years, participants have grown into a mutually supportive community, and using all the tools in their social media arsenal, a "peer-to-peer platform" was launched and the selling began, albeit gradually.
Lai said that profit was not on the radar in the current economic environment. The only aim, she said, "was to make it possible for our families to buy and sell without leaving home."
For people who already shop online, the experience is a lot like eBay, she said, "only local."
"With eBay, you're dealing with strangers. With this platform, you're dealing directly with local peers," she said. "Also, methods of exchange and delivery — including contact-free porch pick-up — are up to you. Shopping categories include pick-up locations near you, so you can search for, say, three pairs of kids sneakers available in your home town."
Lai, whose other businesses include the Beverly-based Boston Consignment shop, does not take credit for inventing the Children’s Drop & Shop. She borrowed the concept from a massive consignment event she'd visited in Raleigh, North Carolina, and as a working mother of three, instantly saw its future on the North Shore.
Sixteen years later, she's not sure if that future will now be 100% online. But for now, it is, and you'll find all it has to offer, from baby bassinets to Tom Brady jerseys, at https://online.childrensdropandshop.com.