SALEM — Historic Salem's house tours are starting early this year and going virtual, with the support of a ghoulish guest host.
Filming is underway for this year's "Halloween in Salem" house tours, an extension of the "Christmas in Salem" tours that put festively decorated Salem homes on display each holiday season.
"This year was a unique situation, because with Christmas in Salem, we open up 10 to 15 homes," said Simeen Brown, a member of the Historic Salem Inc. board who has run Christmas in Salem for seven years. "We just don't feel comfortable asking anyone, 'would you let 2,000 people come through your home?'"
That led the organization to take a page out of just about every other group's book during COVID-19 and push the event to a virtual platform, Brown said. But the conversation didn't stop there.
"When we started having our meetings and talking about a virtual Christmas in Salem, and how people could go and tour houses from their home, we thought, 'why can't we do this for Halloween?'" Brown said.
But just showing off homes with paper pumpkins, dishes full of candy and snapshots of Salem's history doesn't do Halloween in Salem justice, does it? For that, the organization has tapped Brian Sims — better known as Borah Brewington Snaggletooth XIII with Salem's Black Hat Society — to lead the program.
Decked out in Borah's full get-up (green skin, a witch's hat covered in critters, and a biting tone to his voice, among other characteristics), Sims recently sat in one of many decorated rooms in Brown's Linden Street home as the second day of filming for the tours began. He was asked how it felt to bring the Borah character to one of HSI's most popular annual efforts.
"Horrible," Sims said, Borah's channeled voice cutting like glass. "I hate every minute of it."
Sims then smiled, revealing a smile lacking multiple teeth — part of the Borah character — and softening his voice.
"It's exciting," he said. "I get to see a lot of homes I normally don't get to see and meet a lot of fun people. The homes are beautiful, and I think everyone who buys a ticket is going to have a blast doing it."
The program revolves around Borah going through one of her books, Sims said. "And then, poof! She's in houses."
The tours currently include eight homes with a ticket price of $13.13, according to Brown. More homes could be added. The admission price, a paywall of sorts, funds "our employees and all our cases to support keeping everything in Salem — all the historical landmarks, and everything from development and those kinds of things," she said.
The extra spin on Halloween, meanwhile, is "more funny, more fun," Brown said. "Halloween decorations aren't as serious as Christmas decorations."
The series is being filmed by WillCo Media, a Topsfield-based video production company.
"It's a cool way to not say 'we're shutting down the tours,'" said Nick Williams, owner and creative director of the company.
Tickets will be available online beginning in October, and the tours will go live on Oct. 9. Those interested in taking the virtual tours can sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale at halloweeninsalem.org.
