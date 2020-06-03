CinemaSalem to close

SALEM — CinemaSalem, the movie theater in a mall that has served as a community gathering spot for years in Salem, is closing for good.
Owner Paul Van Ness said Tuesday that two prospective deals to sell the theater have fallen through due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and the theater will not reopen.
"I wish CinemaSalem could have lasted forever," Van Ness said. "I feel sad, but from my point of view it was a really great experience. I was just happy to be a part of it."
Van Ness announced in November that he was looking to sell the business for a minimum of $125,000. The theater is a tenant at the mall, so there would have been no real estate involved in the deal. A new owner would have purchased the equipment, like projectors and popcorn poppers, and assumed the remaining two years of the lease.
Van Ness said two groups expressed interest in possibly running the theater as a nonprofit, but they dropped out in the midst of the pandemic.
All of the state's movie theaters have been closed since March 16.
"Right now the attendance is at zero — and is for the foreseeable future," Van Ness said.
CinemaSalem is a four-screen theater located in the Witch City Mall in downtown Salem. It has hosted movies and live shows, launched film festivals and promoted "cultural conversation," Van Ness said.
Van Ness has owned CinemaSalem for 14 years. A total of 829,741 people bought tickets over that time, he said. In 2013, more than 1,000 people donated $68,000 to help the theater convert to digital projection.
Van Ness said last November that he decided to sell because his film production business, Van Ness Creative in Beverly, had been getting busier.
In a statement that he planned to post on Facebook and in an email blast, Van Ness said running the theater has been a "profoundly joyful experience."
"Though the closing is sad, the time we’ve spent running CinemaSalem has been sweet as an opportunity to personally get to know hundreds of great people in the North Shore community and become much more aware of the richness of the local arts and culture scene," the statement said.
A theater first opened at the mall in 1982 as a Sack Cinema and has operated under various owners, including USA Cinemas, Lowes, Patriot Cinemas, and the independent Salem Flick, according to the website Cinema Treasures.
Van Ness said he thinks there is still a future for an independent movie theater like CinemaSalem.
"If you're a person who has the resources that you're willing to devote to it, then it's a really important asset to a community that no other institution or business can fulfill," he said. "I still want to go to movies, and I'll need to go somewhere. I think most people are sick of just watching things at home at this point."
