As the North Shore responds to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, what would normally be a busy budget season in cities and towns has been completely derailed by emergency planning.
The pandemic has left cities and towns scrambling to figure out what the end of the current fiscal year will look like — with a new fiscal year beginning in just a few months.
“It’s definitely delayed, just because we haven’t even had a chance to have budget meetings internally,” said Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll. “It’s going to be a tough year, no doubt about it — a tough end to this year and tough start to next year.”
Cities and towns crunch numbers and cut checks on a fiscal calendar, which generally begins July 1 and ends June 30. By mid-April in a normal year, officials would be looking at what they’re expecting for tax-based income and whittling down deficits, cutting where possible and adding where needed. That would cue formal budget presentations, hearings with finance committees and a volley of procedural votes in May and June to set the budget for the coming year.
But there’s a bigger wrench in the works that is impacting communities struggling to get the budget process rolling. Budget planning just as heavily relies on what cities and towns need to spend as it does forecasting what revenues will funnel into City Hall — not just property taxes, but meals and hotel taxes, revenue coming from car registrations and more.
Dollars haven’t come in
With the region largely shut down to COVID-19, a lot of tax dollars the city was banking on hasn’t come in, according to Driscoll.
In Salem, for example, $101 million in property taxes estimated for the fiscal 2020 budget approved last spring was augmented by an expected $700,000 in hotels tax, $1 million in meals tax and $3.25 million in parking fees. These generally decrease the share of the budget that property owners need to pay, known to public officials as the “tax levy.”
“Our meals taxes are about $1 million a year,” Driscoll said. “March, April, May, June... those are going to have an impact on meals tax revenue, on cannabis revenues, on parking revenues and on hotel/motel tax revenues — all of which obviously go up in the spring and summertime period.”
Salem isn’t alone, either. Beverly is facing the same issue as tax revenue from business in the Garden City has sharply fallen to COVID-19, according to Mayor Mike Cahill.
Belt-tightening
“Typically in a good economy, it flows,” Cahill said. “We’re expecting those kinds of numbers are going to be way down.”
Cahill said the city is trying to keep down expenses in some departments. But areas such as public safety, public health and public works are key to fighting the pandemic and must continue to be funded — in some cases at higher levels than usual.
“We’re working everywhere we can to not spend what has been budgeted and save a little between now and June 30,” Cahill said.
But it isn’t as easy as crossing out one line to help boost another, according to Driscoll.
“The biggest expenditure in our budget is people,” she said. “We aren’t going to need less teachers in the classroom or police officers or firefighters.”
The uncertainty also includes how much local aid communities will get from the state. That might force cities to operate on a month-by-month basis when the new fiscal year begins in July.
Tourism will return
Tourism is a major part of the financial equation throughout the North Shore. It’s an issue that Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, described as “catastrophic. We’re shut down until May 4 at least, and there are certainly people who believe the shutdown will last longer.”
“The hotels are closed,” Fox said. “It was such a gut punch when I heard the Hawthorne Hotel was closing. I don’t think they’ve closed their doors in their history — so there’s going to be over a month of no hotel/motel tax.”
At some point, the conversation will begin to focus on rebuilding, Fox said. She estimated it could take 3-5 years to get the region back to where it was in December.
“A lot of the estimates in the forecasting are saying that, by the end of the year, people will start booking travel again,” Fox said. “Tourism always comes back. It will come back in 2021. We don’t know what it looks like, but it’ll certainly be back.”
Staff writer Paul Leighton contributed to this story
