Cities, towns look to continue remote access to meetings

File photoIn a Zoom meeting from Jan. 7, Salem Ward 2 City Councilor Christine Madore — first row, third column — smiles as she assumes the presidency during the governing body's annual reorganization, which was held remotely this year for the first time in the body's nearly 200-year history. The moment was witnessed by the full City Council, local legislators Joan Lovely and Paul Tucker, Salem city clerk staff and a number of viewers online and at home.