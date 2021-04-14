Cities, towns look to continue remote access to meetings

Cities and towns across the state are discussing the future of public meetings after a year of convening remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March 2020, groups from high school student government to the state Legislature have met via teleconferencing and video webinar platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. That was made possible by early actions from Gov. Charlie Baker to suspend provisions of the state's Open Meeting Law, which governs the public meeting process and establishes guidelines ensuring public access.
Now, as groups start to meet, socially distanced, in person, officials are figuring out how remote participation will continue.
"At this point, we're still operating primarily in 'remote mode,' but we've begun planning for and have started to put in infrastructure to support what I'd call a 'hybrid meeting,'" said Matt Killen, chief information officer for the city of Salem. "You might have a few or some members of a board or commission physically present and a number of people — could be board members or members of the public — attending remotely."
Salem has seen a boom in public participation since last March — so much that the City Council voted unanimously on March 25 to push the state Legislature to expand remote participation permanently.
"We had a roughly 700% increase in the number of people attending joint public hearings of the Planning Board and City Council, with more people participating in those hearings virtually than we would have legally been able to fit in the Council Chambers," wrote Mayor Kim Driscoll when outlining the city's message to Beacon Hill. "From 2016 to 2018, around half of all public comment at City Council public hearings came from just 20 residents. Requiring residents to have the ability to physically get to a hearing in order to speak is a system designed to perpetuate inequities and limit public input.
"We should be opening up the process," Driscoll concluded, "not restricting it."
But other places have seen the opposite. That includes Peabody, where City Clerk Allyson Danforth said participation in meetings has dropped during the pandemic.
"Most of the participants are actually the applicants for special permits or entertainment licenses, or whatever the case may be," Danforth said. "General public participation has been, I think, very sparse. There will be people who log on, but they never virtually raise their hands to ask questions."
While Salem doesn't have a plan for bringing the City Council back to its chambers, Peabody has not just come up with a plan but fully executed it.
"The (City) Council has been in-person for quite a while. The last meeting was our first meeting with all of our councilors present," Danforth said. "The Council desks will continue to be separated, so I think they're looking to use the third level (overlooking the chambers) for the audience."
In Danvers, boards and committees are slowly returning to meeting in-person after getting "flexibility to determine what works best for them, for their comfort levels, their applicants' comfort levels," said Town Manager Steve Bartha.
Bartha said Danvers hasn't seen a "considerable uptick in participation," but more groups' meetings are being recorded. He mentioned the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee as one example.
"They've been meeting remotely, and DCAT (Danvers Community Access Television) has been recording those Webex and Teams meetings, and they've been able to broadcast those," Bartha said. "There are more eyes on the meeting, which is a great thing and that, obviously, leads to more feedback to staff and discussion on social media."
There are also perks in places that haven't seen boosts from remote participation like Peabody, according to Danforth.
"It has been great for applicants who come from out of state as well to be able to join remotely and not have to appear in the chambers," Danforth said.
That gets to the push from Salem's City Council for the state Legislature to expand the Open Meeting Law "to allow for remote participation by the public," as well as boards and commissions throughout Massachusetts, "even after the conclusion of the current state of emergency," as worded in the unanimously backed resolution.
"You've got hundreds of people attending dozens of meetings who otherwise wouldn't have been able to make it because of home commitments or other commitments but are able to easily click into a meeting from their home or phone," Killen said. "Once the (state's COVID-19) orders are peeled back and ramped down, it'll require legislative action around the Open Meeting Law to permit the sort of remote participation we've seen in the past year.
"It has been an unanticipated benefit to all of this," Killen said. "I'd like to see that continue."
