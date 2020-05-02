BEVERLY — The City Council has voted against a proposal that would have increased pensions for retired city workers, citing the uncertain economic times caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The council voted 9-0 to reject a request by the Beverly Retirement Board to adopt a plan that would have boosted individual pensions by about $30 per year. City finance officials said the increase would cost the city more than $1 million over the next decade and could lead to millions more in higher borrowing costs.
"Under normal circumstances I would not recommend it," the City Council's budget analyst, Gerry Perry, told councilors at Monday night's council meeting. "The pandemic makes it absolutely not the responsible thing to do."
Councilors portrayed the vote as the first of many difficult decisions they will have to make in the face of pandemic's economic impact.
"The financial devastation that it's wreaking is about to become real for all of us," Ward 6 Councilor John Frates said.
At issue was how much of a retiree's pension would benefit from a cost-of-living increase of 3 percent. Right now, that increase is applied to only the first $12,000 of a retiree's pension. In January, the city's retirement board voted 3-2 to increase that base to $13,000.
That means that retirees would receive $390 per year based on a 3 percent cost-of-living increase, as opposed to $360 if the increase were based on $12,000.
Beverly Retirement Board Chairman Richard Pierce said Beverly is one of only 26 retirement systems in the state, out of 102, that gives cost-of-living increases on only $12,000, which is the lowest rung possible. The average age of a city retiree is 74 and the average pension is $28,600.
"The retirees need it," Pierce said. "It's only $2.50 per month per retiree."
But city finance officials said the ramifications to the city's finances would go beyond that seemingly small increase. Finance Director Bryant Ayles said the increase would not only amount to $115,000 per year out of the city budget, but would also increase the city's pension liability. That, he said, could lead to a downgrade in the city's bond rating and higher interest rates on its more than $100 million in debt.
"Although a retiree may get an extra $2 a month out of it, it could cost us millions of dollars in interest costs," City Auditor Carol Augulewicz said. "You have to weigh what is the best position for the city."
Ward 2 City Councilor Estelle Rand pointed out that city officials recommended against the same proposal last year, when the city's finances were in good shape.
"In what situation would it be appropriate to increase this funding?," she said.
Augulewicz said the city's pension liability would have to be funded at about 75 to 85 percent before it could consider increasing the base, and that could take years. It's now funded at only about 57 percent.
Councilor-at-large Julie Flowers said she voted for the same proposal last year and would have done so again this year if the vote had been taken before the pandemic.
"The pandemic and what is happening to our city's financial state, along with our commonwealth and our nation and our world, in fact, is making it harder for me to vote to financially commit to it — even though my heart is surely with our retirees," she said.
