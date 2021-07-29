BEVERLY — As the only local historic district in Beverly, a portion of the Fish Flake Hill neighborhood is uniquely protected from changes to its historic character. Historic buildings cannot be altered or demolished without the approval of a city commission.
Now the city is now looking to expand those protections. The Beverly Historic District Commission voted last week to study the possibility of expanding the Fish Flake Hill Local Historic District, a move that could quadruple its size.
The district, which was created in 1972, currently covers a small section of the city near the waterfront in the area of Front and Water streets. A proposed expansion would extend it toward the downtown area up to Central Street as well as to areas on the other side of Cabot Street.
The expansion of the Fish Flake Hill district was listed as a "high priority" in a historic preservation plan adopted by the city last year. The report said that while some historic buildings in the neighborhood have been well cared for by their owners, others have been "unappreciated, neglected, and inappropriately treated."
"Designation as a local historic district would recognize the significance of the neighborhood and gradually work toward its improvement and appropriate treatment over time," the report said.
According to the Massachusetts Secretary of State's Office, local historic districts offer the "strongest form of protection for the preservation of historic structures." Any proposed changes to exterior architectural features, such as putting on vinyl siding, must be approved by the local Historic District Commission. In Beverly, the commission could prevent the demolition of a building in the district, whereas its only recourse in other areas of the city is imposing a one-year demolition delay.
A larger Fish Flake Hill district already does exist, in the form of the Fish Flake National Register Historic District. But while a "national register" district might sound impressive, it is actually less restrictive than a local historic district. The city cannot prevent an owner from demolishing a building even if it's in a National Register Historic District. Bill Finch, the chairman of the Beverly Historic District Commission, described the National Register Historic District designation as "primarily honorary."
The recommendation of the city's historic preservation plan is to expand the Fish Flake Hill Local Historic District to include the same boundaries as the larger Fish Flake Hill National Register Historic District. The city's Planning Department estimated that would make the district about four times larger.
Finch, who lives on Fisk Flake Hill within the local historic district, said there are many historic buildings in the larger Fish Flake Hill area, including late 18th and early 19th century buildings that belonged to sea captains.
"The concern is that there's a lot of pressure on these buildings and concern that people will want to tear them down and replace them," Finch said.
That possibility came to the fore earlier this year when the owners of Ward's Florist and Greenhouse applied for a permit to demolish a historic house on their property at 47 Cabot St. to create more parking. Several residents expressed opposition to the plan during hearing held by the Historic District Commission in May.
The commission voted to impose a one-year demolition delay, and Ward's Greenhouse owner Greg Ward said at the hearing that he was "open minded" about other alternatives.
The house, which was built in 1837, is not currently in the Fish Flake Hill Local Historic District but would be under the expanded boundaries. Finch said it is unclear how the expansion of the district, if approved, would affect the plan to demolish that house because the timing is unknown.
To expand the district, the Beverly Historic District Commission must conduct an opinion survey of property owners, prepare a preliminary study report, and hold a public hearing, according to information provided by the city's Planning Department. The proposal would be reviewed by the Massachusetts Historical Commission and the Beverly Planning Board and must be approved by the City Council by a two-thirds majority. The state Attorney General's Office would then review the decision.
"This is just a first step," Finch said. "It's a rather long process."
