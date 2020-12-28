BEVERLY - The City Council has declined to take a vote on proposed raises for the mayor, City Council and School Committee, saying now is not the time to approve any increases.
A committee formed to examine the issue of compensation for elected officials had recommended raises of 12.5% for the mayor and 19% for city councilors and School Committee members starting in January 2022. Under the recommendation, the mayor's salary would go from $120,000 to $135,000; city councilors' from $11,733 to $14,000; and School Committee members' from $5,867 to $7,000.
At a meeting last Monday, Councilor-at-large Julie Flowers said it would be difficult to approve the increases after the council rejected a cost-of-living increase for retired city workers earlier this year, citing the uncertain times caused by the pandemic.
"For me it's a similar situation where it's almost the bad luck of the calendar or the year that we're in," Flowers said. "All things considered the timing doesn't feel right to me."
Councilor-at-large Tim Flaherty said he would vote for the raises if they could be delayed until 2024. But Council President Paul Guanci said there didn't seem an "appetite" to take a vote and recommended the proposed raises be place on file.
The council voted 9-0 to do just that, with Guanci saying the City Council could revisit the issue in two years.
The salary review committee said the Beverly mayor's current salary of $115,000 is just under the median salary of $120,000 for mayors in 13 nearby communities. Mayor Mike Cahill's salary is due to increase to $120,000 on Jan. 1 under an ordinance passed by the City Council in 2016.
But the committee noted that the mayor in Beverly is paid less than five positions that report to the mayor -- police chief ($151,222), fire chief ($146,227), public services director ($134,500), finance director ($127,000) and city solicitor ($127,000).
The committee's report said the salaries for City Council and School Committee are close to the average and median rates in the region, but pointed out that the City Council has not had a raise since 1995. School Committee salaries were set a half of the City Council salaries in 2018.
