BEVERLY — The last time a local city council met to fill a vacancy on its own board, the meeting lasted past 2 a.m.
In 2013, the Salem City Council took 300 votes without reaching a consensus before finally choosing a winner at a followup meeting the next week.
The Beverly City Council is hoping to avoid the same fate on Monday night but is facing a similar scenario as it considers nine candidates to replace Ward 6 City Councilor John Frates.
Frates will step down on Dec. 31 because he is moving to another ward in the city. Because there is one year left on his two-year term, the remaining eight city councilors are charged with choosing a replacement.
Nine Ward 6 residents have asked to be considered — Derek Beckwith, James Carnazza, Ralph Coluntino, Dominic Copeland, Paul Lanzikos, Medley Long, Dane Poeske, Kent Sinclair and Matt St. Hilaire.
City Council President Paul Guanci said Sunday that the exact voting process had not yet been determined. Last Thursday, the City Council and School Committee in a joint meeting voted on only one of the three candidates to fill the Ward 2 School Committee seat, with Kenann McKenzie receiving a unanimous vote.
Guanci said the City Council might do things differently Monday night. He said he might accept multiple nominations from councilors, so that the council would be voting for one candidate or another rather than yes or no on a single candidate.
"I think it's important to show there is support for other candidates, even though somebody else might get nominated first," Guanci said.
Frates has decided that he will not vote for his successor, so the vote will be among the eight remaining councilors, raising the possibility of a 4-4 tie. The Salem City Council split 5-5 for two candidates an amazing 300 times in 2013 before the two candidates eventually withdrew and a third candidate was voted in.
Guanci said there is no mechanism for breaking a tie other than continuing to vote until a candidate gets a majority.
Monday will mark the first time since 1987 that the Beverly City Council (then the Board of Aldermen) has been tasked with choosing one of its own members. Ironically, Frates was the one selected that year to replace Al Romani, who died after the election and before the inauguration.
Councilors will be making their decision at a time when the city, like other communities around the country, are considering issues of diversity and racial inequality. One of the Ward 6 candidates, John Tamilio, withdrew from consideration and endorsed Copeland, saying the city needs "more voices of color."
Ward 6 School Committee member Lorinda Visnick has also backed Copeland. The Beverly Multifaith Coalition has not endorsed a candidate, but urged councilors to "make the diversity of our community a priority in your deliberations."
