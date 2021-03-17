PEABODY — The Health Department is in the process of identifying some of the city’s most vulnerable residents — those unable to leave their homes — in an effort to get them vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to Sharon Cameron, the city’s health director, Peabody is partnering with the state as part of a recently announced in-home vaccination program that aims to get vaccinations to homebound individuals within the next several weeks.
“A lot of these individuals who can’t leave their homes have medical conditions that place them at higher risk for a more severe outcome if they do get exposed to the virus,” Cameron said. “Even though someone might be homebound, they still interact and have caregivers and visitors, and we want to make sure they have the full measure of protection possible. This is really meeting a critical need in our community.”
Cameron said her office is collaborating with the Council on Aging and the Peabody Housing Authority to identify residents who might have medical reasons for being unable to leave their homes, and they are also hearing from residents who self-identified as homebound. To date, she said, the Health Department has identified about 75 residents who are likely to be eligible to receive the vaccine at home.
Each year, the Health Department typically offers at-home flu vaccines to homebound residents, according to Cameron, but the COVID-19 vaccine effort will be much larger.
“In past years we’ve gotten 10 or 12 requests, and we can usually accommodate that internally,” she said. “But already we’ve got 75 individuals who we’ve either identified or have come forward looking for the COVID vaccine. It’s a much different response than a typical flu vaccine request.”
Cameron said the state and its vendors are still responsible for determining whether or not a person is eligible for at-home vaccination, scheduling the vaccination, reporting data, and actually administering the shot.
Her department’s role is to prescreen residents to determine if they are likely to be eligible for the program, and then upload contact information the state can use to reach out to those individuals, beginning next week.
“We have had to tell people that they aren’t (likely to be eligible),” Cameron said. “The reason we tell them is because we don’t want people to forgo other opportunities to get vaccinated because they think they qualify for at-home vaccination and don’t. It’s a difficult conversation to have with people, but it is an important conversation to have.”
Unless a person is unable to leave their home without an ambulance or the assistance of two other people, they are unlikely to qualify for the program, according to Cameron.
“People who have other challenges like transportation barriers or who need a caregiver, they do not qualify under the state’s algorithm,” she said. “It is really for people who need a higher level of assistance.”
Residents who believe they qualify for at-home vaccination or who are unsure if they’re eligible can call the Peabody Board of Health COVID-19 information line at 978-538-5921 or the board’s main line at 978-538-5926. Cameron said the state also plans to announce a number residents can call with questions about the program.
Even though the state plans to begin registering eligible residents in the next week, Cameron said, it is unlikely homebound folks will be getting vaccinated before the end of March or early April.
“They don’t anticipate vaccination to be delivered next week. It is challenging to deliver the shot in this way in terms of going into people’s homes,” she said, explaining that the state will likely wait until the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is widely available. “That way they don’t have to go through the logistics of a second appointment when some of these people might need to arrange someone else to be home to even let the vaccinator in.”
Mayor Ted Bettencourt said he supports the Health Department’s partnership with the state because local officials “know the residents of Peabody best.”
“We think we can really help reach those residents who aren’t able to get to a regional vaccination site or if they don’t have the ability to get out of the house or the transportation they need,” he said.
“I think there is so much fear and concern still out there, particularly with a lot of our older residents and residents who are unable to leave the house,” said Bettencourt. “We as a city need to try and help them and their families as best we can.”