BEVERLY — The city of Beverly has been awarded a $200,000 grant to continue funding two full-time clinicians who support police in several communities on mental health and substance abuse calls.
The grant was awarded by the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health through its Jail Arrest Diversion Grant program. The goal of the program is to divert people from arrest and to promote treatment interventions as alternative, according to a press release.
The grant was initially awarded in 2019 for one clinician and has since expanded to two clinicians serving six communities. In addition to Beverly, they police departments in Ipswich, Gloucester, Essex, Manchester and Rockport.
Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur said in a press release the program has been successful and will continue to benefit the communities “by having co-responder clinicians embedded with officers to assist crisis interventions involving individuals who can be diverted from arrest and toward future behavioral health supports.”
Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill said the program supports the communities’ efforts to fight addiction and the opioid epidemic. The communities partner with regional providers like Beth Israel Lahey Health Behavioral Services and Eliot Community Human Services to help people with mental health and/or substance use issues access the services they need.
“It’s important to divert individuals with behavioral health issues away from the criminal justice system and toward appropriate treatment and recovery services,” Cahill said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.