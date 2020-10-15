PEABODY — Now that the long-running litigation between Verizon Wireless and the city has been resolved, Verizon customers in Peabody can finally expect to see some improvement in their cell service.
The attachments, or small cell antennas, are being added to utility poles across the city. Mayor Ted Bettencourt said they are described as approximately 2 1/2 foot long, grayish canisters that will attach to the top of poles and are expected to blend in with the existing utility hardware.
Bettencourt said 11 out of the 14 utility poles that will house the attachments are already in place. Three new utility poles are expected to be approved by the City Council, he said.
It is unclear when the new equipment will be installed and operational.
The pole attachments are the result of a recent agreement between Peabody Municipal Light Plant and Verizon Wireless about how to bring better cell coverage to Peabody for Verizon customers. These small cell antennas replace a previous, and controversial, plan to build a large cell tower off Lynn Street, first proposed in 2014.
Bettencourt said the agreement will act as a playbook for other mobile carriers who hope to expand Peabody cell coverage in the future.
"These are not something that will have an impact or are very visible," he said. "They are just something that fits in well with what is already there, which is why this was such a great agreement for the city."
The attachments will be placed on utility poles at the following locations:
114 Newbury St.
88 Newbury St.
80 Newbury St. (new)
136 Newbury St.
60 Newbury St. (new)
Corporate Place in Centennial Park
Near Tillie's Farm on Lynn Street
147 Lynn St.
57 Lynn St.
246 Washington St.
Intersection of Mason Street and Foster Street
Near Roadhouse Pub on Pulaski Street (new)
Intersection of Pulaski Street and Central Street
Intersection of Ellsworth Road and King Street
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||