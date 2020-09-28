BEVERLY — When Albert T. Roberts died on June 3, 1902, his gravestone was etched with the inscription: "Gone but not forgotten." While the sentiment might be true for Mr. Roberts himself, the same cannot be said for the cemetery where he and others are buried.
Today, Roberts' gravestone lies flat on the ground, one of many that have been damaged and worn by time and neglect in Dodge Burial Ground, a secluded cemetery in the woods off Dodge Street in North Beverly.
"It's been a case of out of sight, out of mind," said David Perinchief, the veterans agent for the city of Beverly.
Perinchief is hoping to change all that. On Thursday, the city's Historic District Commission approved his application to have the cemetery deemed of "historic significance" to the city. His next step is to apply for community preservation funds to restore the gravestones and fix up the old burial ground.
On a recent visit to the cemetery, Perinchief explained that state law requires that communities maintain the graves of military veterans. Dodge Burial Ground includes the graves of many veterans, including four from the Revolutionary War, five from the Civil War, and five from the War of 1812, he said.
"If we're going to fix the veterans' stones, we'll fix the other ones too," he said.
Dodge Burial Ground was established in the early 1700s as a family cemetery for the Dodges, who were among the city's earliest settlers and owned vast amounts of farmland in North Beverly. According to a 2015 report for the Beverly Historic District Commission, the cemetery has approximately 183 gravestones, nearly two-thirds of which include the Dodge surname.
The earliest surviving stones date to 1705, marking the burials of brothers Richard and Samuel Dodge. An even earlier marker, a field stone from 1704, has been identified as the footstone of the grave of 5-year-old Hannah Dodge. The most recent burial as of the 2015 report was that of Herman Young, who died in 2009 and is buried near a Young family obelisk that dates to 1892.
The report, completed by a historic preservation consultant, recommended the cemetery for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
"The cemetery survives as a powerful and evocative reminder of three centuries of history in this area," the report says.
Norman Dodge, the president of the Dodge Family Association who lives in Washington state, said Albert Dodge of Wenham took care of the upkeep of the cemetery for years. Albert Dodge died in 2015 at the age of 100. The city of Beverly took ownership of the cemetery at some point, although records are unclear about when that happened.
Virginia Graves, a Dodge descendant who lives in Rockport and is a member of the Dodge Family Association, said the condition of the cemetery has deteriorated in part because it is so difficult to get to. The only access by car is through an unmarked right-of-way that can only be reached through a private driveway off Dodge Street.
"People don't feel they can go there," Graves said. "It's almost spooky because it's so uncared for. But it's also a magical place. I don't think it could be of higher importance historically to the North Shore."
When told that the city's veterans agent is hoping to improve the gravestones and grounds, Graves said, "That is fabulous."
Perinchief, the veterans agent, has enlisted a volunteer, Ken McKay Jr., to help with the project. McKay, a 39-year-old Swampscott resident, said he has been restoring veterans' gravestones, plaques and markers for years on the North Shore on a volunteer basis. Most recently, he restored a historic plaque at Independence Park in Beverly.
As McKay looked around Dodge Burial Ground on a recent day, he pointed out slate and marble stones that have toppled over, cracked, been obscured by lichens, or simply disappeared. He recently found one gravestone hidden in the trees.
"There's a lot of mysteries in this place," he said, gesturing to one section of the cemetery. "If I'm not mistaken, there's seven or eight bodies over here."
McKay is using a 1941 indexed map of the site to confirm identities of the people whose gravestones are missing or illegible. Perinchief is hoping to purchase ground-penetrating radar for the city to identify the locations of unmarked graves, not only at Dodge Burial Ground but at other city cemeteries as well.
McKay is also planning to install small pieces of PVC pipe at the graves of veterans, color coded by the war in which they served. The pipes will provide a spot to place American flags, so they can rightfully be identified as veterans, he said.
"We forget some of these people and what they did," McKay said. "Some of these people fought to create the union. Some of them fought to preserve the union. Some of them fought to protect the union. It needs to be done."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
