SALEM — A new demolition delay ordinance before the City Council would sharply expand oversight of historic buildings in Salem if approved.
The City Council is scheduled to take up Mayor Kim Driscoll's proposal on Thursday night. The council could either vote on the ordinance or send it to committee for further review.
If passed, the new rules will make any project in the city that would demolish at least 50% of a property that is 50 years or older subject to a one-year demolition delay. During that period, Patti Kelleher, the city's historical planner, said the Historical Commission will review the property.
Right now, the building inspector is the sole custodian of six-month demolition delays in most parts of the city, and the Historical Commission only has jurisdiction over specifically delineated historic districts.
"It is pulled out of that building-inspector section (of the existing ordinances) and creates a standalone document that provides a lot more than what's in the current regulation," Kelleher said of the proposed rules. "We did a lot of research on what other communities have for demo-delay regulations, and the city based this ordinance on a model document that was created by the Massachusetts Historical Commission."
In the event the Historical Commission decides a building is historic but can't be saved through preservation, a process would start to preserve the building's history through photos, video and written word.
The property owner would be responsible for capturing that story, Driscoll said, but they wouldn't have to go far to do it.
"There are standards that need to apply to how to document a building so that it contains the information that historians and others would value," Driscoll said. "We're grateful to have so many historic preservation partners that could work with a property owner to undertake the work."
The ordinance already has the enthusiastic support of the nonprofit group Historic Salem.
"From the position of HSI, we think this is a huge deal because it protects historic structures that are outside historic districts and it protects — very specifically — small, single-family homes that are otherwise getting flipped into multi-family housing," said Caroline Watson-Felt, president of the board at Historic Salem. "The 50% definition of demolition coming down from 100% means we can retain the historic elements and keep stuff out of landfills and gives us time and space to work with developers on better preservation."
The story-telling aspect of the ordinance accomplishes that by putting a developer in the driver seat of learning a building's history, Watson-Felt said.
"Historic preservation is the acknowledgment of lives that passed through the doors, walked the floorboards, crossed the streets. This is about our humanity," Watson-Felt said. "It's what the building has seen, all it has witnessed, who has lived there and passed its doors.
"I can't tell you how many times we heard a developer say, 'I didn't know what I was going to find,' or 'I didn't know if I took that wall down, that there's an 18th-century beehive oven inside there,'" Watson-Felt said. (A beehive oven is a dome-shaped oven typically used for baking cakes and pies.) "If you come into Salem, assume there's a story. Assume it's worth talking about and acknowledging before building what you're going to build."
