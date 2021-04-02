BEVERLY — The city is looking to protect two distinctively different resources from the impacts of climate change.
Officials announced this week that they will hold public meetings to discuss how to safeguard Obear Park and the Beverly Pump Station from the increasing risks associated with coastal flooding and long-term climate impacts.
Obear Park is a scenic eight-acre park on the Danvers River in the Ryal Side neighborhood. The Beverly Pump Station is a facility on Water Street that pumps sewerage from Beverly and Danvers to the South Essex Sewerage District treatment plant across the harbor in Salem. Obear Park is being impacted by erosion, while the pump station is subject to damage from rising tides.
While people naturally understand the vulnerability of a beautiful waterside park, the need to protect a bland utilitarian facility like a sewer pump station might not be so obvious. But Mike Collins, the city's commissioner of public services and engineering, came up with a timely metaphor to highlight its importance.
"It's like the Suez Canal of sewerage," Collins said. "It's not something you'd recognize, but if it gets blocked, wow, it would get your attention."
Obear Park and the pump station were identified by the city in a 2019 municipal vulnerability preparedness study as two of the many areas in Beverly that are vulnerable to flooding, extreme weather and drought. This year the city was awarded grants from the state's Coastal Resilience Grant program to evaluate potential strategies to protect Obear and the pump station.
The $58,340 grant for Obear Park will help to investigate the possibilities of implementing "living shoreline" techniques, using natural elements to protect the park, and altering a culvert to prevent flooding.
"The feasibility study will look at what we can do to combat some erosion we've seen over the last few years, particularly in the area of the little beach," Assistant City Engineer Lisa Chandler said. "What we could potentially do to minimize and even potentially reverse that from happening."
The assessment of the pump station, which received a $135,445 grant, will look at ways to reinforce the station itself, "reimagine" the surrounding areas to protect the station, or move it if the other two strategies aren't feasible.
"Moving it would be extremely complicated and extremely expensive," City Engineer Eric Barber said.
The public forum for the Obear Park coastal resilience project is scheduled for April 15 at 7 p.m. The forum for the pump station is scheduled for April 29 at 7 p.m. Both will be held virtually through Zoom. Access information can be found on the city calendar at www.beverlyma.gov.
