SALEM — City leaders are looking to invest millions of dollars into upgrading six of Salem's most prominent parks ahead of the city's 400th anniversary in 2026.
Mayor Kim Driscoll wants the city to borrow $16.1 million to pay for Salem's "Signature Parks" program, which was created for the quadricentennial. The bond, pitched to the City Council Thursday night, pairs with $6.7 million already in the city's hands and another $7.7 million in grants, donations and more, to bring the total spending to $30.43 million on this effort.
"This initiative is focused on planning and carrying out improvements and preservation work in six of Salem's busiest and most beloved public parks and open spaces, ensuring they will remain available and enjoyable for future generations to come," Driscoll wrote in a letter to the council.
The spending targets Forest River in South Salem, Salem Willows and Winter Island off of Salem Neck, Palmer Cove Park just south of The Point, Salem Common, and Pioneer Village.
The Pioneer Village project, using up $3.7 million of the overall plan, will relocate the living history museum at Forest River Park to the current home of Camp Naumkeag, on the outskirts of Salem Willows.
The spending "is the first phase to set the site up, to redesign the Camp Naumkeag site, and set it up for the existing structures to move. We believe most can move but have to do analysis," said Jenna Ide, Salem's capital projects manager. "Then we're hoping to really work on grants and fundraising to design a visitor center."
Salem Common's spending, totaling $3.3 million, includes restoration of the park's bandstand, completion of repairs to damaged or missing fence sections and other work touching on things like trees and lighting.
Winter Island, meanwhile, is a much more aggressive project and the second largest in the package. Costing $4.6 million, the work will stabilize and preserve the Coast Guard hangar and nearby barracks building so they can be used in the future. Work at Fort Pickering is also expected.
Winter Island, as well as the Pioneer Village project and work at Palmer Cove Park, is expected to last all the way to 2026, according to tentative project schedules outlined by city officials.
Forest River Park accounts for most of the spending with $13 million forecast for that project. Two-thirds of the bond request, or $9 million, before the council would be directed to this project. Councilors approved $1.1 million in spending in October, with the request paying for demolition of the park's current pool and bathhouse structures.
The new borrowing request was sent to the council for its regular — and only — November meeting, with Driscoll asking councilors to approve it immediately to keep timelines in motion and take advantage of very low interest rates. It will require two votes to pass. The council unanimously approved it for first passage Thursday night and sent it to the finance committee for review before a second and final vote is expected in December.
Ahead of Thursday's vote, Councilor Steve Dibble raised concerns about the price tag and said he'd support the first vote just to get it moving.
"That's a lot of money," Dibble said. "We need to make sure that we can afford this at this time, when the whole 2020...everything is upside down."
Earlier in the meeting, Salem resident Steve Kapantais — an advocate for handicap accessibility who has previously sued the city over accessibility issues — expressed concern that the proposal didn't discuss accessibility measures at this point.
"What I find concerning is there's no mention of ADA compliance in this communication from the mayor," Kapantais said. "ADA compliance in our parks has been and continues to be an after thought in the city of Salem. I've asked this council in the past to please keep ADA compliance on the front burner in many of your city communications."
