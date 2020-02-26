SALEM — City officials are pushing forward on efforts to create a South Salem train stop, and looking for options — such as new housing developments close to the train — to win support from state and federal authorities.
The City Council will be asked Thursday night to sign a resolution supporting "the creation of the South Salem commuter rail station."
The resolution calls on both the state and federal Department of Transportations, as well as state and federal legislators, to "make this project a priority and support funding requests to enable its completion."
The resolution was drafted by Mayor Kim Driscoll and South Salem ward councilors Steve Dibble and Josh Turiel, and it has the early backing of Salem State University, the North Shore Medical Center and the Salem Partnership.
"It's the biggest thing we can do by far to reduce traffic in Salem," Dibble said. "It'll stimulate people taking the train to access Salem State University, to access Salem Hospital, to access businesses on Canal Street, to come here to work, and it's just another way to get to Boston if you so choose — or to go the other way."
The quest for a second train stop in Salem is more than 30 years old at this point, although it was sidelined for several years as the city and state moved forward with a new MBTA garage and train station off Bridge Street.
After the garage opened in late 2014, the effort to pursue a South Salem train stop was revived in 2016 with an updated feasibility study and additional work that led to the resolution filed by Driscoll, Dibble and Turiel this week.
"It's a big project, and the only way big projects happen in a community is if you have a lot of people pulling for them," Driscoll said. "The road ahead is, really, trying to work with state transportation officials and state economic development officials to continue to advocate. It's a busy time for the MBTA and in the world of public transit, and we need to be able to demonstrate why this project is something we need to add to their list and our lists."
Officials said they believe the project would transform Salem, in part because of the number of cars that are projected to not be on city roads once the stop goes online, according to Turiel. As such, efforts to site the train stop have put it in the area of Canal Street and Jefferson Avenue, both of which are near either hospital or university property.
"We have a goal of trying to make it easier to get to our large institutions, which happen to be south of the town center," Turiel said. "Having a train platform that's located in such a way that you don't have to go through the center of town and bring more traffic downtown is a good thing for us."
Getting there, however, won't be easy. The MBTA now discourages just adding stations — they need package deals that provide comprehensive boosts for a region, according to Patrick DeIulis, president of the Salem Partnership and vice president of DeIulis Brothers Construction.
"They want something more as a result, some positive economic impact — and there's a demand for housing," DeIulis said. "There's a demand for affordable housing and workforce housing, so we're trying to use opportunities that are identified to further argue that this is the perfect location for this type of project."
So while reducing car traffic is a major perk, something much larger would be needed to get the project off the ground, according to DeIulis. An early idea that's percolating now would build around 300 housing units near the tracks.
"It'll generate additional economic impact beyond just the train station," he said. "The city is looking at the whole Jefferson Avenue corridor for possible rezoning, to allow for higher density residential development. There's a lot of moving pieces, and our goal at the Partnership is to try to sort of collect all those and put something forward that has a strategy and plan behind it that's actually achievable."
And housing, DeIulis said, is a leading strategy. Though the Salem Partnership wouldn't build it, he said, they would advocate for anything that gets the train stop built.
"Our objective is the train stop," he said. "As the partnership's involvement in the project moves forward, our goal is just to encourage some redevelopment in that area that might align with the goals of the MBTA and might lead to the construction of the train stop."
SUPPORTING THE CREATION OF THE SOUTH SALEM COMMUTER RAIL STATION
WHEREAS, the City of Salem and the MBTA began studying the feasibility of a commuter rail station for South Salem over two decades ago; and
WHEREAS, that work was revived with an updated feasibility study in 2016 and an economic impact study in 2017; and
WHEREAS, the City of Salem, Salem State University, North Shore Medical Center, and the Salem Partnership are supportive of the construction of this station to reduce congestion on surrounding roadways, improve worker, student, and patient access to Salem’s largest employers, address climate change goals by reducing motor vehicle use, improve neighborhood values, and increase smart, transit-oriented housing;
THEREFORE, we, the Mayor and City Council of the City of Salem, do hereby endorse the final design, permitting, and construction of the South Salem commuter rail station, as outlined in the 2016 feasibility study and presented to the public and we further request that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, United State Department of Transportation, and the City’s state and federal legislative delegations make this project a priority and support funding requests to enable its completion.
Submitted to the City Council by: Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, City Councillor Josh Turiel, City Councillor Stephen Dibble
