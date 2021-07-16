SALEM — City councilors, Planning Board members and residents sparred for two hours Wednesday night over a proposed moratorium on all new construction projects near wetlands or in floodplains in Salem.
The two-year moratorium, proposed by Ward 7 Councilor Steve Dibble, was criticized on one hand as a political move, and on the other as a necessary action while the city crafts new rules regarding construction near wetlands.
As Dibble's proposal languished in committee, a dozen residents then forced the public discussion via a petition to bring the language before the full council, which led to Wednesday's joint public hearing with the Planning Board. After two hours of debate, the issue was referred to the Planning Board to recommend changes and later send it back to the council, which could then either approve or reject the proposal, or continue working on it.
Many of the comments Wednesday night focused on the damage such a moratorium would do, including a complete stop of all projects that need permits, including minor home renovations and city park improvements.
"This isn't the way to do thoughtful planning or to get public feedback," said Ward 2 Councilor Christine Madore, who also serves as the council president. "The extent of a moratorium like this one is beyond what our mind could actually perceive. It's nearly a taking of property rights."
Several others also criticized the moratorium as being poorly written, a point that some residents who support the petition agreed with, and they acknowledged a new explanation for the measure — that it's not just a call from residents to craft wetlands rules, but more to pause the city's review of major housing projects until those rules are ready.
Fawaz "Fuzzy" Abusharkh, a Harrison Road resident, said he agreed that the ordinance is "poorly written." But that isn't the point, he argued.
"We're trying to just give the message — let's not do something that might end up in (conflict) with what we want for our city. Let's not do something we can't stop in the future," Abusharkh said.
Councilor-at-large Arthur Sargent later supported that argument, saying residents in general "aren't experts at planning, being architects, being lawyers. But they're experts in what's going on in their neighborhoods."
"What I ask us to do is take the expertise they have at living their life, living in their neighborhood, seeing what the high tide and moon does in those areas, and go to the experts of the planning department," so they can do the heavy lifting, Sargent said.
The dispute played out barely 24 hours after the city held its first of three public forums discussing its efforts over the past year to craft a new wetlands ordinance.
Dibble, who is also running for mayor and was one of two councilors who signed the petition as a resident, opened the discussion on Wednesday with an attempt to change the moratorium language so it targeted only residential property with fewer than six units, thus allowing small renovations to move forward. The change was sent to the Planning Board to consider.
In his remarks, Dibble said the intent of the moratorium "was to stop the overcrowding of Salem, and the building of huge housing developments — luxury apartments — in and near our wetlands and our flood hazard overlay areas."
Later in the meeting, Planning Board member Noah Koretz responded to that comment.
"I thought, 'How clever, right? This is really a play against multifamily housing from people who always complain about multifamily housing, disguised as an environmental thing.' And if you aren't paying close attention, then it's easy to say, 'Hey, maybe this is the right thing to do,'" Koretz said. "I was a little bit astounded that Councilor Dibble essentially gave it away on the first comment, and basically said, 'The purpose of this is to stop large residential buildings."
Mayor Kim Driscoll later joined the conversation as well, making the same point while forecasting the moratorium's impact on the housing crisis. She urged the council to reject the petition.
"Preventing development and growth — which apparently seems to be the ultimate goal of this proposal — and stopping all building permits in these areas for a two-year period of time won't help us address our housing shortage in the community," Driscoll said. "It won't help us better tackle affordable housing needs in Salem. Less supply and more demand are part of the issue fueling rising rents and home prices.
"Curtailing any growth for two years will only exacerbate rising housing costs and worsen the housing shortage," she said.
Madore piled on, telling the petitioners, "If you're a true environmentalist, you won't ask the City Council to adopt a moratorium to stop residential buildings of the sort to protect the wetlands. You'll propose an ordinance to protect wetlands, which is exactly the work that we're doing right now — and that forum yesterday was excellent."
Lev McClain, an Albion Street resident and candidate for City Council in Ward 4, criticized the idea of residents ordering city officials "to take dictation and clean it up for us."
Properly advancing wetlands issues, McClain said, "means that you promote the existing forums and processes that are going on, so they know how they can engage and meet their goals without running into perpetual conflict at the council."
"And I think it means we don't have moments like this, where it's 10 p.m. for a meeting that started at 7 p.m.," McClain continued. "We're functionally disenfranchising members of the public from participating in these processes because we come to the table with things and wait for someone else to take dictation and clean it up for us."
Planning Board Chairperson Bill Griset agreed with those who called the moratorium and petition "political theater," but said there is work to do despite how anyone feels about it.
"I think we have given this time," Griset said. "We'll do our job as members of the Salem Planning Board, if directed by the Salem City Council, to review and report back. But I, for one, see this as a very thinly disguised attempt to stop multifamily and multi-unit development."
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||