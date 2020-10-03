City officials thank Highland Ave business for COVID support

SALEM — Did you use hand sanitizer in any city buildings or at food delivery sites this year? If you did, you can likely thank a Highland Avenue business for that.
City officials recently stopped by the headquarters of Tropical Products to give thanks for the volume of donations made to Salem's city, school, police and fire operations since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
“From the outset of this pandemic in the spring, Tropical Products stepped forward with donations of sanitizer for Salem police and fire, city offices, and distribution to families at the school food delivery sites," said Mayor Kim Driscoll. "I’m very grateful for all of their generosity and their deep commitment to the health and safety of our Salem community.”
Fire Chief John "Gerry" Giunta said his department is "extremely grateful for the very generous donation from Tropical Products."
"We were in the beginning of the pandemic and personal protective equipment (PPE) was becoming more and more difficult to obtain," Giunta said. "One of the most essential items for first responders was an item that we could use to decontaminate ourselves after a response. Hand sanitizer became a critical need early on and it also became extremely difficult to acquire."
The sanitizer supply from Tropical "was above and beyond anyone’s expectation," Giunta said. "We had enough to share with different departments and special interest groups within the city."
Acting police Chief Dennis King said his department is "forever grateful to Ed, Renee, and Chris 'the chemist' for creating and donating a great product that made the employees here less likely to spread COVID-19, and the peace of mind to do our job during the pandemic, while at the same time allowing us to distribute it to those in the community that were most vulnerable."
