BEVERLY — If you're looking to take a stroll in Beverly, there aren't many better places than the scenic stretch of Lothrop Street that passes Dane Street Beach and Independence Park.
The location has proven too popular, however, during these unusual times. With so many people walking the sidewalks, it's been difficult to maintain the 6 feet of separation needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The city has deemed the problem urgent enough to pass an emergency order to prevent people from walking past each other and getting too close.
The order makes the sidewalks on Lothrop Street between Hale and Stone streets one way. Pedestrians are required to walk on the sidewalk facing vehicle traffic, a move designed to have everyone on each side of the street heading in the same direction.
Violators could be fined, according to the order, which was issued by the Board of Health on Sunday.
The city has placed signs on poles along the street informing people about the new rules, as well as a larger flashing sign at the entrance to Dane Street Beach.
On Tuesday at noon, many people were complying with the order, but not all. A few people were walking on the wrong side of the street, forcing people to walk closely past each other. In one case, a woman wearing a mask who was walking in the proper direction veered out onto the street to avoid an oncoming walker.
Police Chief John LeLacheur said police are monitoring the area and estimated that 80% of walkers are complying with the order. Officers are "educating" people on the rule right now and have not issued any fines, he said.
In a message to residents on Tuesday, Cahill said he "strongly advises" people to use the same strategy of walking on the side of the road facing traffic everywhere in the city, not just on Lothrop Street.
"Please, let's all be kind and patient and do our very best to keep a safe physical distance from each other," he said.
Cahill also said the Board of Health has issued an advisory that everyone should wear a mask or face-covering whenever they are out in public. The city is seeking volunteers to make and donate masks that the city will give to Beverly residents who need one, he said. Details are on the city website at beverlyma.gov.
Cahill said there were nearly 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Beverly as of Monday evening. He added that the risk for transmitting the virus "remains high throughout our community" and urged people who go outside to stay far away from everyone who doesn't live with them in their home.
"This virus will die when we stop allowing it to jump from one person to the next," he said. "Please think of every one of us with every choice you make."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
