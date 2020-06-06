BEVERLY -- The city-owned Beverly Golf and Tennis Club is expected to come up $205,000 short in revenues this fiscal year due in part of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Mike Cahill informed the City Council of the shortfall in a letter last week and asked councilors to approve a transfer of $205,000 from the club's "undesignated fund balance" to cover the costs of operation through June 30.
Cahill said in the letter that the pandemic forced the golf course to shut down for much of the spring. He also noted that the new contract to manage the club pays the city less than expected.
In an interview, Chris Carter of Golf Facilities Management, the company that runs the club, said this is a difficult time for golf courses, which were already facing a flattening of revenues.
"It's been a challenge," Carter said. "This is obviously new territory for everybody."
Carter said the club shut down for six weeks due to the pandemic before being allowed to reopen on May 7. But restrictions on the number of golfers means the club has been operating at only about 60 percent capacity, he said. Tee times must be 15 minutes apart, as opposed to the usual eight or nine minutes, in order to make sure golfers don't bunch up, Carter said.
"It's working, but we can't put as many golfers on the course as we normally do," he said.
The club also has been unable to hold functions in its historic clubhouse, which includes two function rooms and a pub. There are also 10 outdoor clay tennis courts, which opened last week.
Golf Facilities Management has been managing the club since 2010. Its first contract expired last year, and the company was the only bidder when the city put it out to bid last fall.
Under the new five-year contract, the company is paying the city $380,000 per year, less than the $420,000 it paid in 2019.
Total revenues at the club were $1.2 million last year, down more than $400,000 from 2016. Carter said overall revenue has been "flat" for the last 10 years.
"The golf industry in general has been flat," he said. "It's definitely not as high as we had hoped for, and expenses keeping going through the roof."
Carter said the increase in the minimum wage has been one of the biggest costs for the club. Minimum wage was $8 per hour when the company first ran the club. It is now $12.75 and is scheduled to go up to $15 in 2023.
Carter said the company also recently bought $300,000 worth of equipment. Even when there was no golf, "We still have to maintain the property," he said.
Despite the tough times, Carter said the city-owned operation remains "very viable." The city is planning to spend $5 million on the property, including major renovations to the clubhouse, which was built in 1910 and is on the National Register of Historic Places
"The city has been great to work with," Carter said. "We're going to work through this, no doubt about it."
The City Council has scheduled a public hearing for June 15 on the mayor's request to transfer the $205,000.
