SALEM — The city is embarking on plans for a celebration 400 years in the making.
Mayor Kim Driscoll last month provided an early glimpse into the city's "Salem 400" quadricentennial, unveiling a website for planning efforts — Salem400.org — and an outline of potential plans and events.
"We think this is getting a head of steam around it," Driscoll told the City Council at its last meeting of February. "It's really going to be putting a lot of heads around the table to figure out how we're going to march forward."
Salem won't be the first city to celebrate a major anniversary this decade. Plymouth, established in 1620 in the space once occupied by the native Patuxet tribe, is just launching its efforts to mark the settling of the colonies.
Weymouth follows in 2022 with its 400th anniversary, and Gloucester will do the same in 2023. Quincy celebrates in 2025, while Salem will honor in 2026 not only its 400th anniversary but the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.
"We think there's many more partners we need to bring to bear in this effort," Driscoll said, "lots more opportunities to think about how we celebrate our 400th anniversary, and a growing list of those sponsor opportunities."
A major part of the 400th anniversary celebration rests in marketing, Driscoll said. At the same time, coming off the work of Imagine Salem as far back as 2016, there's just as much a focus on policy changes as there is what logo to use for tourism.
"Salem 400 has, really, kind of two areas it's focusing on — commemoration and recognition, and within that is also community and civic engagement," said Tom Daniel, the city's planning director. "We're looking at community housing, jobs and transportation, and we've developed some values around that and some guiding principals."
The anniversary is as much about looking to the next century as it is celebrating the last 400 years, Daniel said.
"Salem 400 isn't like saying, 'yay, we're 400 years old. Let's have a party and be done with it,'" Daniel said. "There are people who came before Roger Conant, who were here, and we need to communicate and acknowledge that... And there are people who are going to be here after us, so what are we going to be doing for the future?"
For that, "Imagine Salem laid the groundwork for a lot of what we inspire to do," Driscoll said in an interview. "The step for us now, in 2020, is to think about what metrics we're going to do."
Part of that includes watching the other communities as they plan their own celebrations, according to Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem. That's because "all of the communities approaching their quadricentennial are taking different approaches," she explained.
"Salem's really focused on determining the best way to use this anniversary as a catalyst for projects and changes, and using this as an opportunity for the community," Fox said. "We aren't focused on the marketing aspects of it yet. We know that'll come."
That being said, the prime focus right now is populating the seats around the table, which Driscoll said is still coming together.
"We're at the beginning of the discussion, and there's an internal amount of work and a huge external piece in getting people together," she said.
