BEVERLY — The city is installing new glass in all of its public schools as part of a $3.75 million security upgrade, according to Mayor Mike Cahill.
Cahill declined to give more details, other than to say the new windows are a piece of the overall plan to increase security at schools.
"There's been a certain degree of glass replacement at each of the schools," he said.
The city has been upgrading security at its schools under a $3.75 million project that was approved by the City Council in December 2018. The city, however, has refused to release details of the project or minutes of city meetings where those details were discussed, saying they are protected due to security concerns.
But Cahill did reveal general information on the project after The Salem News asked about window replacements, which could be seen in progress last week at the Beverly Middle School and Ayers Ryal Side Elementary School.
Cahill said the school security improvements are focused on "access control, intrusion detection and alarms" and "software capabilities to better communicate within the school and between schools and first-responders."
"It's about having better information, better controls on who gets in the schools, and having better ability to communicate needed information in real time within a school and from the schools to our first-responders," he said.
Cahill said the new glass that's being installed falls into the category of the "hardening" of school buildings.
When the spending was first approved in December 2018, Cahill said at the time that the city began exploring enhanced security measures for Beverly's eight public schools as it was building its new middle school. He said the city worked with security and construction consultants to come up with a plan.
