PEABODY — Some Peabody residents received a big shock when they saw how much they owed for their most recent water bill.
“When I looked at my bill, it was $300 more than usual,” said Katie Worthley, adding that her water bill is normally between $100 and $150. Her fourth-quarter bill, for usage from June through September, is $428.79.
Worthley was among a number of Peabody residents who took their complaints to Facebook last week on receiving a water bill three or even four times larger than their average bill.
“They need to correct this,” she said. “I want this back to normal.”
Mayor Ted Bettencourt said he understands residents' frustrations, but the water bills are high simply because residents used more water over the summer.
“This is typically when the highest bills go out,” Bettencourt said, “and this year more than ever because it was the driest summer since 2016. There were drought conditions, so people were using more water to keep their lawns green and their gardens growing.”
Bettencourt said the COVID-19 pandemic is also likely to blame.
“This was a stay-at-home summer,” he said. “People were working from home, and they were not taking vacations. They were having to stay home with children because there were no sports, no camps, and most activities over the summer were canceled. Water usage naturally goes up in the summer because more people are home.”
But some residents said the pandemic almost definitely did not have an impact on their water usage.
“I am a nurse,” Worthley said, adding that she works 60 hours a week and all other members of her household were usually out of the house during the week at work or at day care. “I have been working since day one.”
She said the idea that her family was home more often this summer was “completely a false assumption. Everything was normal, and when I saw the bill I was like, ‘Oh dear Lord this is crazy.’”
During the same quarter last year, Worthley said the city charged her household for using a water weight of 24 per 100 cubic feet. This year, her bill said her household used 49 per cubic feet.
“Everyone else who I've talked to’s bill has doubled or tripled from last year in the same quarter,” she said. “There are so many people out of work and now they are strapped with a $400 bill. How do you pay it? What do you do? It's crazy.”
Rick Heil said his most recent water bill stated his water usage went up more than three times.
“I wasn’t at home any more time as I have been working all through the COVID pandemic,” he said.
Bettencourt said he encourages anyone with questions about their water bill to reach out to City Hall. He said the water billing department would be happy to explain the bill and answer any questions.
“We've received a few calls, and once we give the explanation as to why the summer numbers go higher, people have been very understanding and respectful of that,” Bettencourt said. “This is a veteran group. The department has been operating the water billing for a number of years. They've served the city with integrity and they really care about their job.”
He added: “This has just been an abnormal summer because of drought conditions and because of COVID. I fully expect going forward that things will be as they normally are. I just think this summer — the bills people are receiving now — the conditions this year were unlike any other.”
Bettencourt also said the city did not increase the billing rate recently — the bills were determined by sending a city employee to each household to read the water meter.
Sometimes readings will be high because of plumbing issues like a leaky toilet or a sink that drips, he noted, and in those instances the city is willing to work with residents because “life happens.”
